The teaser for season 7 gives fans a glimpse of what's to come — and there's certainly no shortage of drama

6 Fan-Favorite Couples Put Their Love to the Test in New Season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

The stakes are high for six fan-favorite couples as they return for the newest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

The new season, which was announced on Wednesday, will follow the pairings as they navigate the next chapter of their relationships.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, as they deal with everything from emotional affairs to disapproving family and immigration issues, the couples will be forced to decide if they should continue their whirlwind romance, or if it's the end of the road.

The teaser for season 7 gives fans a glimpse of what's to come — and there's certainly no shortage of drama.

In one part of the clip, Kim says, "I don't really care what people think. I don't look at [Usman] and think, 'He's eighteen years younger than me.' ... The love is there, that's what's important."

But later, Kim blows up at her man, splashing a milkshake in his direction as she walks away. "I'm gonna go because your ass is pissing me off," she angrily tells him.

Things also get rocky for Jenny and Sumit, who get into a screaming match that takes a physical turn. "Why does everybody think it's okay for me to sit here and take all this abuse?" Jenny yells before Sumit puts his hands on her arms. "Get away from me. Forever!"

With a little over a month to go until the premiere, PEOPLE is giving a look at the season 7 couples:

Angela, 56 (Hazlehurst, GA) and Michael, 34 (Nigeria)

Angela, 56 (Hazlehurst, Ga.) and Michael, 34 (Nigeria) Credit: JESSICA MCGOWAN/GETTY IMAGES

Michael is still awaiting a visa that will allow him to be with Angela full-time, and she is feeling the strain of their separation. He has reactivated his social media accounts but after blocking Angela, she is starting to wonder if the whole relationship is a scam. Feeling lost and lonely, she starts a flirtatious relationship with a man online, and considers meeting him in person – just as Michael's visa is about to be approved. Will they be able to close the distance between them, or will all of their baggage prove to be too much?

Andrei, 35 (Moldova) and Elizabeth, 31 (Tampa, FL)

Elizabeth, 31 (Tampa, Fla.) and Andrei, 35 (Moldova) Credit: JAMES MCENTEE/GETTY IMAGES

Elizabeth a.k.a. "Libby" and Andrei are seemingly thriving in their new life together. They have bought a home, and Andrei is settling into work in the States. Libby is weighing the idea of switching up her own career and pursuing her lifelong passion for music. Unfortunately, rocky seas are ahead for the couple as Libby's family becomes convinced Andrei is cutting her off from them. A sudden green card interview makes the pair wonder if someone is tipping immigration off and might want to get Andrei deported.

Jovi, 31 (New Orleans, LA) and Yara, 27 (Ukraine)

Jovi, 31 (New Orleans, La.) and Yara, 27 (Ukraine) Credit: DAYMON GARDNER/GETTY IMAGES

New parents Jovi and Yara are thrilled to have baby Mylah join their family, but Yara is dealing with postpartum insecurities that have altered her relationship with Jovi. Combined with extreme homesickness, Yara needs a vacation immediately. The couple considers a visit to Ukraine, but ultimately end up in Prague to see Yara's mother amid the Russia-Ukraine War. Yara takes on the additional burden of wanting to help her new family and her loved ones at home, making things tense for her little family.

Ed, 56 (San Diego, CA) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, CA)

Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.) Credit: AARON FELDMAN/TLC

Ed and Liz will be faced with more difficulties as their trust and control issues become a problem. On top of that? Ed's family and friends still haven't made an effort to make Liz feel welcome. The pair wants to make things work, and are committed to the future. To prove it, they're planning an engagement party and looking for a house together. Hopefully their love can outlast their struggles so they can make it down the aisle together.

Jenny, 63 (Palm Springs, CA) and Sumit, 33 (India)

Jenny, 63 (Palm Springs, Calif.) and Sumit, 33 (India) Credit: ANIL CHAWLA/TLC

Jenny and Sumit's marriage is finally revealed but the groom's family is far from thrilled. Jenny becomes homesick and isolated as Sumit's relatives double down on their refusal to acknowledge their wedding. On top of that, the couple keeps running into problems with their age difference, priorities, and whole vision for married life. Their attempt to come together may just be an insurmountable task.

Kim, 51 (San Diego, CA) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)

Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria) Credit: TLC

Kim's trip to Nigeria was supposed to be their chance to get engaged, but nobody else is excited about the prospect of Usman and Kim being together. Her son is worried things are moving too fast, and his mother thinks it would be a mistake to marry an older woman who won't be able to have children. As a compromise, and result of tradition, Usman's family proposes he takes a younger first wife and makes Kim his second. But that doesn't sit well with Kim, who is determined to be his first. Whose way will win out?