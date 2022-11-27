'90 Day' : Liz Fears 'Anyone Can Talk Ed Out of Our Relationship' as He Abandons Her at Second Engagement Party

Elizabeth "Liz" Woods had one request for Ed "Big Ed" Brown ahead of their second engagement party — that he wouldn't leave her side.

Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed Ed's family throwing the happy couple a second party after their first engagement celebration ended in turmoil. Both Ed, 57, and Liz, 29, were confident that the night wouldn't end in arguments, though Ed did quickly break his promise to stay glued to Liz all night long.

Upon entering the party — where Liz was meeting Ed's Arkansas family for the first time — he left the room with some of the other men in the family. Liz was totally lost meeting these new women, though she seemed to navigate the situation with grace.

"This is typical Ed," Liz said in a confessional. "He told me he would not leave my side. Second we walk in the door … boom, gone. And I though there was a respite that he would would make me comfortable until I adjusted and got to know the family, but — I'm disappointed."

AARON FELDMAN/TLC

Liz expressed many reservations about Ed's family during the episode, with Ed's mother disapproving of their relationship sitting at the top of the list. Liz was hopeful the rest of his family would welcome her with open arms, worried that more negative feedback on their age gap would damage the relationship beyond repair.

"I feel like Ed can be influenced by his family, and we would fight a lot about that — to the point where Ed and I would break up over it," Liz told cameras. "So, I'm worried that anybody can talk Ed out of our relationship."

Ed and Liz's second engagement party ended up going smoothly, all things considered. It appeared to be a relief for both after they nearly ended their engagement following their first party.

Earlier in the season, Ed and Liz entertained their friends in California for an all-out engagement celebration. During the party, Ed noticed one of Liz's former coworkers grabbing her arm and claimed the movement felt angry and sexual. He concluded that Liz, who identifies as straight, must have had a secret lesbian relationship with the woman.

TLC

Liz adamantly denied Ed's claim and drunkenly ran away from the party. In rage, she threw her engagement ring in a bush. Upon returning home, Ed appeared to call off the engagement — and insisted that Liz was hiding something about her sexuality.

Off camera, the pair patched things up and continued on with their engagement in more recent episodes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.