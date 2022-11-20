'90 Day' : Liz Breaks Down over the 'Touchy Subject' That Ed's Family Doubts His Engagement

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth "Liz" Woods finally met Ed "Big Ed" Brown's family — and not everyone was thrilled, or even present, for her Arkansas debut.

Liz met Ed's sister, Christine, in preparation for their second (re-do) engagement party. However, the disapproval of Ed's family members — including the estrangement of his mother and daughter — was hanging over several conversations on Sunday night's episode.

Ahead of their big party, hosted by Ed's family, they had a private dinner with his sister. Though she hosted Liz with no questions asked, she admitted to some skepticism based on Liz and Ed's multiple, dramatic breakups.

"Ed and Liz had several split-ups," explained Christine. "It made all of us nervous. Honestly. It was definitely devastating the last time they broke up before getting back together. It was … bad."

However, Christine was open to giving Liz another chance: "He seems happy, that's what I want for him. But, it has to go both ways. Let's see how it goes."

The conversation turned to Ed's "historically stubborn" mother, who refused to speak with Ed while he was in a relationship with Liz. The topic was so heavy on Liz's heart, in fact, that it drove her to tears.

"Sorry, touchy subject," she said as she dabbed her eyes with her sweatshirt sleeves. His sister admitted she had tried to reason with their mother. "My hope and prayer is that she will, at some point, give you guys a chance to get together and talk and meet — and really get to know Liz."

The second engagement party came after Ed, 56, and Liz, 29, had a beautiful celebration with friends at home — that ended in disaster. When Liz found herself in an argument with a female friend, Ed questioned if Liz was a lesbian and hiding a secret affair with the woman.

Liz adamantly denied any connection to the woman — or the assumptions about her sexuality. She stormed out of the restaurant, threw her engagement ring in a bush and listened to Ed call off their engagement on the phone.

When Liz arrived home, the argument only escalated, with both sides hurling insults. However messy — and offensive — the engagement party fallout was to both Ed and Liz, who surprisingly managed to make amends.

Now, even with the engagement back on, several of the couple's loved ones still weren't fully on board. If they'll ever come around is anyone's guess.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.