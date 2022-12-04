'90 Day' : Kim and Usman Prepare to Blend Their Families — Even After She Calls His Adoption Idea 'Crazy'

Kim Menzies is choosing to focus on her future with fiancé Usman "Sojaboy" Umar.

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the two took a step forward in their relationship by having Kim's son Jamal meet Usman for the first time in Nigeria.

Although Kim, 52, was excited about the reunion with Jamal, she felt pressure knowing the visit would be her first opportunity to speak in person with her son about her ever-shifting plans for a family with Usman, 33. Most recently, after the collapse of the couple's plan to find a second wife to give Usman children, any conversation with Jamal would now also have to include Usman's unexpected new idea to adopt his nephew Mahadi.

"It's a lot to think about for me and for Usman," Kim explained. "I really don't if I could raise a child in an environment without Jamal's acceptance."

Kim and Usman have been struggling to find a way to gain the acceptance of his mother, who would not bend in her demand that he give her grandchildren (which Kim cannot provide because of her age). They were finding their footing in choosing a second wife, only to learn that U.S. law would not allow Usman to have multiple wives and legally immigrate America. With that knowledge, they began to consider adopting his brother Mohammed's son.

Before their flight, Kim told Jamal she was thankful for him taking "the big step" of traveling to Nigeria with her.

Jamal told Kim he was looking forward to meeting Usman in person but also acknowledged he still harbored doubts about his character. Kim promised the men's time together would make Jamal feel better about the relationship, to which he said, "I hope so."

The next day while setting off on their travels, Kim confessed her hesitance to adopt Mahadi, including how Usman's and the child's own family felt about the adoption. Although Usman had assured Kim his nephew would have a better life if they adopted him, she was intent on getting their blessing.

"I want to make sure if we do decide to this and adopt this little boy I'm doing it because it's the right thing to do. I'm not doing it to keep Usman. I'd rather break up with Usman than do anything to hurt him or myself," said Kim.

Jamal advised his mom: "Take it all one step at a time, no matter how insane some of it sounds."

As soon as Jamal and Kim landed in Nigeria, Usman met them at the airport and embraced Kim in his arms. (Jamal couldn't resist saying, "I felt like I threw up.")

Later, Jamal was treated to a dinner of local dishes ahead of their important conversation. For Jamal, the reality of seeing his mom and future stepfather was finally sinking in. "It's hit me," he said. "I don't know when is the last time I sat with a boyfriend or a fiancé and you, and we all ate together as a family."

Usman wasn't afraid to spoil the moment with a little real talk as he told Jamal: "I feel like you don't like me."

After Jamal explained that he was wary after seeing his mother go through plenty of heartache, Usman asked him to trust that their year-long relationship was different. To help ease the tension from their first meeting, Usman surprised him with a PS5 game console — a meaningful gesture after Kim had given Usman a PS5 early in their relationship.

"I ask nothing from you but respect," Usman told Jamal. "And I'm not asking to respect me as your father. I'm asking to respect me as a man."

Later in an interview, Jamal admitted he was feeling more confident about Kim's relationship. "Tonight, I feel like this is ending on a good note," he said.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.