'90 Day' : A Lawyer Gets Real with Kim and Usman About How a Second Wife Could Wreck Their Future Plans

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Usman "Sojaboy" Umar and Kim Menzies are ready to take their relationship Stateside — but it looks like there will be several obstacles on their path to wedded bliss.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, the fiances have a Zoom call with an immigration attorney and learn that Usman can't legally marry a second wife if he's planning to move to America.

That isn't the only flaw in their plan, though — Usman also won't be able to return to Nigeria as he promised his family.

"That's not going to be possible because what's going to happen is, you guys have to get married within 90 days — and then, after the 90 days, you would file the application for your green card," the attorney tells Kim, 52, and Usman, 33. "You're not gonna be able to travel unless you get permission to travel."

She adds, "The main purpose is that you are there to be with your wife. You are in so much love with your wife that you can't think of yourself being a day apart from her."

Though travel may come in time, with Usman's green card, the big damper on their plans is the U.S. law against polygamy.

Kim believes that Usman should be able to have a marriage in Nigeria that isn't recognized in America. But the lawyer corrects her: "Even though it's okay to do in other countries, in the United States, it's prohibited. And so, you could lose your green card if it were found that you were polygamist."

The couple is left with speechless, with bewildered looks on their faces.

In last week's episode, Kim and Usman signed a contract with his family promising Usman would return home quarterly and would take a younger wife in Nigeria in order to have children, which Kim cannot provide because of her age. With this latest piece of information, Kim and Usman are shocked to learn their contract they've signed with his family won't hold up if they're looking to get Usman a K-1 Visa.

Applying for the visa is the next step for Kim and Usman comes after Usman accepted a proposal from Kim — even though a romantic gesture isn't customary in his culture. He committed to marrying Kim before anyone else, though he did meet a younger woman he could take as a second wife.

After weeks of trying, Kim and Usman were able to secure his mother's blessing. The contract was their compromise — with Kim passionate about allowing Usman his second family so she could secure the spot of the first wife.

If their agreement will hold up with the tension of American laws has yet to be seen.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.