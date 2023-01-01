'90 Day' 's Kim Is 'Done and Over' with Usman — but Doesn't Rule Out Remaining 'Friends with Benefits'

During TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all on Sunday, the couple updated host Shaun Robinson on the status of their complicated relationship

By
Published on January 1, 2023 10:00 PM
Kim _ Usman
Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Kim Menzies may claim to be "done and over" with Usman "Sojaboy" Umar — but that doesn't necessarily mean she'll never have sex with him again.

During TLC's the first season 7 tell-all episode on Sunday, the couple gave host Shaun Robinson an update on latest development in their complicated on-and-off relationship, which ended "on a really sad note" in last week's episode.

When asked if they were "still together as a couple," Kim, 52, took a long pause before saying, "No."

"No, period?" Robinson asked. "Done and over?"

"No. No, period," Kim affirmed. "Done and over."

Usman, 35, shrugged and agreed, "Yeah."

Kim clarified, "But we're friends, but we're cool ... I told him, we can just be friends with benefits, I'm good with that. I told him that." At this, Usman — who was attending the reunion virtually from his home in Nigeria — Umar covered his face to mask his laughter.

90 Day Fiancé Usman
TLC

"I don't know, we don't really talk — I mean, we joke about it and everything," Kim continued, then added, "I just want to see him one last time."

Castmate Shaeeda Sween interjected Kim what would happen if Usman finds a wife.

"Bye," Kim replied. "I mean, I'm the one who let him go."

This exchange came right after Usman got into a heated argument with fellow Nigerian Michael Ilesanmi when Usman called Michael's wife Angela Deem the "worst thing to have happened to Nigeria," prompting Michael — who was also attending the tell-all virtual — to rip out his earpiece and storm off.

Before that, Angela had come into the studio and immediately flipped off Usman, greeting him with a "f--- you, bitch." After getting into a fight with Yara Zaya, who called her "unrespectful," Angela walked off the reunion set.

"So now we've lost Michael and Angela," said Robinson.

"I have nothing to do with this," Kim told Angela.

Yara Zaya, Angela, Usman Umar
Yara Zaya/Instagram; TLC; Usman Umar/Instagram

The turbulence with their castmates came after a roller coaster of a season in which the couple struggled to secure the approval of Usman's mother, who insisted he find a second wife to provide him child (something much older Kim could not and would not do).

After they finally got their blessing and each proposed to one another, they encountered another hiccup when they learned a second marriage in Nigeria would jeopardize Usman's U.S. immigration prospects.

They abandoned the idea of multiple wives and Usman unexpectedly suggested adopting his brother's son — despite having not asked his brother for permission to relocate the child to America.

With that plan also out the window, the couple reached a breaking point, leading to their split in last week's episode, with one particularly fraught exchange ending when Kim left her engagement ring and stormed out.

"Kimberly does not understand the kind of sacrifices I'm making to be together in life," Usman said. "She is walking away all the time. Then later, she come[s] back and [says] 'sorry.' Things that I care about is who is that person that can give me peace, and I think we'll never have peace, me and Kimberly."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Related Articles
Kimberly Dawn and Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar from 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Usman and Kim End 'Toxic and Unhealthy' Relationship: 'We'll Never Have Peace'
90 Day's Kim Rejects Usman's Mom's Demand He Marry Another Woman First: 'Not Gonna Be Anybody's Second'
'90 Day' 's Kim Returns Usman's Engagement Ring After Adoption Argument: 'I'm Done Here'
Yara Zaya, Angela, Usman Umar
'90 Day' Tell-All: Angela's Costars Revolt as Usman Says She's Holding Michael 'Hostage'
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
'90 Day' : Angela's Old Wounds Reopen When She Thinks Michael Broke Her Trust — but He Blames an 'Impostor'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim and Usman Prepare to Blend Their Families — Even After She Calls His Adoption Idea 'Crazy'
Big Ed and Liz
'90 Day' : Liz Calls Couch Surfing 'My Very Last Straw' as Ed Defends Living Apart from Fiancée
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Sumit's Mother Says He's Uninvited to Her Funeral After Marrying Jenny. TLC
'90 Day' 's Jenny Considers Moving Back to U.S. Without Husband Sumit: 'It's India or Me'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim Is 'Not Prepared' for Devastating Loss as Usman Shocks Her with Urgent Plea to Adopt
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim Hits a Wall as Usman Ratchets Up Demands — Including Adopting Without His Brother's OK
90 Day's Angela Sobs at Undeniable Proof Michael Cheated: 'He Broke My Heart, I Didn't Deserve This'
'90 Day' 's Angela Sobs at Undeniable Proof Michael Cheated: 'He Broke My Heart, I Didn't Deserve This'
kim and usman
'90 Day' : A Lawyer Gets Real with Kim and Usman About How a Second Wife Could Wreck Their Future Plans
Big Ed and Liz
'90 Day' : Cheating Threats and Suspicions Plague Liz and Ed as They Reveal They've Broken Up 10 Times
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' 's Newly Engaged Kim and Usman Enjoy 'Private' Trip — Without Cameras — to His Native Nigeria
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Usman Surprises Kim Twice(!) with His Own Proposal and Offer to Adopt After Immigration Scare
90 Day's Angela Cusses Out Michael's 'Goofball' Friends Who Tell Her to 'Calm Down'
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Angela Cusses Out Michael's 'Goofball' Friends Who Tell Her to 'Calm Down'
90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Usman Considers Meeting Another Woman to Please Mom as Kim Demands First-Wife Status