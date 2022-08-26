'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' 's Kim Plans Proposal to Usman — and a Second Wife So They Can Have Children

90 Day Fiancé's Kim Menzies is trying to convince her best friends that marrying Usman "Sojaboy" Umar is the right decision.

In an exclusive sneak peak of Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 premiere, Kim sits down with her friends Vanessa and Alyssa to share the major next steps she plans to take with Nigerian musician Usman.

"Vanessa and Alyssa are my absolute best friends," Kim says in a voiceover as she greets her pals at a restaurant. "In the past they were not happy about me getting into a relationship with Usman, but I trust and respect their opinion."

As the conversation get started, Kim flashes her smile at Vanessa and Alyssa, revealing that she has had her teeth whitened.

"Do y'all notice anything different?" Kim asks, prompting a vocal reaction from Vanessa.

"Ooh, I see! Like, dang," she says, laughing.

"Looks better, right? It's better," Kim tells the pair. "'Cause remember I was telling you that I was in Nigeria and Usman made that comment about my teeth were yellow."

"You got it done because of that?" Vanessa asks.

"Kinda," Kim confirms. "And I've always been self conscious about it, you know what I'm saying."

Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. TLC

When Alyssa remarks that she feels like Kim "literally just got back from Nigeria" and prompts Kim to tell them about her visit, Kim quickly reveals some big steps forward in her relationship with Usman.

"It was amazing. We got so close. He's invited me to come back to meet his family this time and his mom," Kim tells Vanessa and Alyssa, prompting surprised reactions from both.

"Oh! That's serious," Alyssa remarks.

When Kim tells her friends that she's returning to Nigeria "in a few days," Vanessa asks, "Really?"

"The fact that he invited me over there to meet his family really means a lot to me," Kim tells them. "So I'm going to propose to him on this trip."

TLC

Kim's announcement prompts nearly eight full seconds of silence before Alyssa asks Kim to confirm what she just said is true.

"I am. I love him, I want to do it," Kim says. "I just think it would be different, you know, for me to do it."

When Vanessa asks whether this means Kim will move to Africa, Kim clarifies that this means she and Usman would apply for a K-1 Visa and help Usman to the U.S.

This brings up another topic for the trio: What will Kim do about the fact Usman wants to have children? (Usman's family previously suggested Usman take a younger wife first and marry Kim second in order to do so, which did not sit well with Kim.)

TLC

"Last time we talked, like, you mentioned it, that he does want kids" Alyssa tells Kim. "So, have you guys talked about a second wife?"

"Obviously I can't have children, so he would have a second wife that he would have children with," Kim tells her friends.

"I know it sounds crazy, but like, women [in Nigeria], they're like brought up to do this, you know what I mean?" she adds. "I'm the first wife, right, like I get all the love, I get all the good stuff."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.