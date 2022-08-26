'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' 's Kim Plans Proposal to Usman — and a Second Wife So They Can Have Children

Kim's friends Alyssa and Vanessa still don't appear sold on her blossoming relationship with Usman

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2022 09:30 AM

90 Day Fiancé's Kim Menzies is trying to convince her best friends that marrying Usman "Sojaboy" Umar is the right decision.

In an exclusive sneak peak of Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 premiere, Kim sits down with her friends Vanessa and Alyssa to share the major next steps she plans to take with Nigerian musician Usman.

"Vanessa and Alyssa are my absolute best friends," Kim says in a voiceover as she greets her pals at a restaurant. "In the past they were not happy about me getting into a relationship with Usman, but I trust and respect their opinion."

As the conversation get started, Kim flashes her smile at Vanessa and Alyssa, revealing that she has had her teeth whitened.

"Do y'all notice anything different?" Kim asks, prompting a vocal reaction from Vanessa.

"Ooh, I see! Like, dang," she says, laughing.

"Looks better, right? It's better," Kim tells the pair. "'Cause remember I was telling you that I was in Nigeria and Usman made that comment about my teeth were yellow."

"You got it done because of that?" Vanessa asks.

"Kinda," Kim confirms. "And I've always been self conscious about it, you know what I'm saying."

Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. TLC

When Alyssa remarks that she feels like Kim "literally just got back from Nigeria" and prompts Kim to tell them about her visit, Kim quickly reveals some big steps forward in her relationship with Usman.

"It was amazing. We got so close. He's invited me to come back to meet his family this time and his mom," Kim tells Vanessa and Alyssa, prompting surprised reactions from both.

"Oh! That's serious," Alyssa remarks.

When Kim tells her friends that she's returning to Nigeria "in a few days," Vanessa asks, "Really?"

"The fact that he invited me over there to meet his family really means a lot to me," Kim tells them. "So I'm going to propose to him on this trip."

90 Day Fiance Kim and friends
TLC

Kim's announcement prompts nearly eight full seconds of silence before Alyssa asks Kim to confirm what she just said is true.

"I am. I love him, I want to do it," Kim says. "I just think it would be different, you know, for me to do it."

When Vanessa asks whether this means Kim will move to Africa, Kim clarifies that this means she and Usman would apply for a K-1 Visa and help Usman to the U.S.

This brings up another topic for the trio: What will Kim do about the fact Usman wants to have children? (Usman's family previously suggested Usman take a younger wife first and marry Kim second in order to do so, which did not sit well with Kim.)

90 Day Fiance Kim and friends;
TLC

"Last time we talked, like, you mentioned it, that he does want kids" Alyssa tells Kim. "So, have you guys talked about a second wife?"

"Obviously I can't have children, so he would have a second wife that he would have children with," Kim tells her friends.

"I know it sounds crazy, but like, women [in Nigeria], they're like brought up to do this, you know what I mean?" she adds. "I'm the first wife, right, like I get all the love, I get all the good stuff."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Related Articles
Ari And Bini pose for photos in the street in Addis Ababa, for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on May 11, 2021.
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Ari Reveals She Left the Country and Blocked Bini: 'I Don't Think He Even Noticed'
Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.)
6 Fan-Favorite Couples Put Their Love to the Test in New Season of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'
90 Day Fiancé: Kobe and Emily's Dad Have a Teary Wedding Day Heart-to-Heart: 'Love You Like a Son'
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Kobe Struggles to Keep Baby News from Emily's Family on Wedding Day: 'I Can't Do This'
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’s Sherlon Considers Committing to Aryanna as He Finally Seeks U.S. Visa
'90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' 's Sherlon Considers Committing to Aryanna as He Finally Seeks U.S. Visa
Usman 90 Day
'Before the 90 Days' : Usman Says He 'Loves' His Ex Zara While Debating Relationship with Kim
Kim Menzies and Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' : Kim Reacts to Usman's Meeting with Another Woman — 'I Don't Play That'
90 Day Fiance cast
'90 Day Fiancé' : Shaeeda Agrees to Sign Prenup Before Marrying Bilal – But Not Without 'Business' Deal
kim and usman
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' : Kim Wants Sexual Relationship with Usman to 'Start Tonight'
90 day fiancé - Thaís and Patrick
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Resists 'Complicated' Pre-Marriage Demand Thaís Wants Resolved 'Immediately'
Emily and Kobe pose together in the studio in Salina, Kansas, as seen on 90 Day Fiancé.
'90 Day Fiancé's' Kobe and Emily Fear Her Parents' Reaction to Their Unplanned Second Pregnancy
90 Day Fiance
'90 Day Fiancé' : Shaeeda Fears She Must 'Pay the Price' for Bilal's Past When He Won't Drop Prenup Talk
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Usman’s Girlfriend Kim Mourns Loss of her Mother
Before the 90 Days Star Kim Menzies Mourns Death of Her Mom: 'My Best Friend'
90 Day Fiance
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Sneak Peek: Kim Asks Usman to Share a Hotel Room with Her
Emily and Kobe, 90 Day Fiancee
'90 Day Fiancé' : Emily Triggers Kobe's 'Trust Issues' by Buying Her Own Engagement Ring
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise's Frankie Wants to Propose to Abby — but Will Her Girlfriend Gaby Approve?
'90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' 's Frankie Wants to Propose to Abby — but Will 'Her'  Girlfriend Approve?
Kim _ Usman
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 5 Sneak Peek — Meet the 7 New Couples Hopeful for Love