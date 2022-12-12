'90 Day' 's Kim Returns Usman's Engagement Ring After Adoption Argument: 'I'm Done Here'

A teaser for the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? makes it seem as if Kim and Usman have reached the end of their relationship

Kim Menzies is ready to step away from Usman "Sojaboy" Umar.

Kim reveals she's reached her limit — and gives Usman back her engagement ring in a preview for Sunday's upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The conflict comes after a tumultuous episode in which Kim planned to meet Usman's nephew — who he wants to adopt. Before the family meeting, Kim learned the child's parents had no knowledge of Usman's plan, and she felt uncomfortable moving forward without their permission.

Things escalate when Kim accuses Usman of not spending quality time with her while she was in Nigeria.

"I'm sitting here f---ing thinking about adopting a baby," Kim says emotionally to Usman. "You're on your f---ing phone all the time. You can't even hold a conversation with me."

She adds, "We don't even have sex."

Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. TLC

Usman isn't apologizing for anything, though. "If you don't understand why you are here, then you can pack your things and go back [to America]."

Kim makes the move to leave — leaving her diamond engagement ring on Usman's table. "I'm done here," she says.

Earlier in the episode, Usman's family was somewhat receptive to the idea of Usman and Kim adopting their biological son. Although they were surprised by Usman's proposition to raise their child in America, they saw some merit. The conversation featured one major road block — they'd like him to be raised Muslim. However, Kim was vocal about not wanting to convert to Islam.

It took nearly all season for Usman and Kim to gain his family's blessing to wed — including Kim agreeing to allow Usman to have children with another woman. However, after they were informed that multiple wives in Nigeria would jeopardize Usman's immigration prospects, he hatched the adoption plan instead.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

