'90 Day' 's Kim and Usman Are Engaged After He Accepts Her Proposal — Before Meeting Another Potential Wife

Usman may have said yes, but Kim's son expressed concern that she's comfortable being just one of Usman's many possible wives

By
Published on November 6, 2022 10:02 PM
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Photo: TLC

It's official: Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar are engaged!

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 52-year-old Kim popped the question to a giddy Usman, 33. It was a moment they both said they'll remember for the rest of their lives, but the engagement high wouldn't last too long — Usman was scheduled to meet a potential second wife first thing the next morning.

The moment began with Kim creating a romantic atmosphere by laying rose petals around her hotel room, lighting candles and even decorating with garlands and photos of herself and Usman. He was surprised as he walked into the room through a doorway of tinsel, questioning what Kim had been up to while he was gone.

Usman joined her on the sofa where Kim expressed her deep love — despite the fact they still didn't have his family's blessing to wed.

"Regardless of anything that happens, I want you to know that I'm always gonna be here," Kim said while down on one knee. "I'm not going anywhere."

90 Day's Kim Rejects Usman's Mom's Demand He Marry Another Woman First: 'Not Gonna Be Anybody's Second'
TLC

Usman accepted the proposal and put on a ring Kim had bought, telling her: "If marrying you is what to make you happy in this life, I'm ready to marry you. I never expected this. I will repeat and say, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes.'"

An emotional Usman later said in a confessional interview it was one of the most special moments of his life. "When Kimberly goes down on one knee, it's not my culture — but it's beautiful. She's trying to show me how much she love me, and how she's ready to do to me regardless of anything that's going to happen," he said. "I have to accept it. It's something touching, actually."

He added, "Look at how she take so much time decorating the whole house. It's so romantic, and I feel loved."

To Kim, Usman admitted, "This is one of the things that I will never forget in my life. I've never had this, and this was made by the woman that I love."

Though Kim and Usman were on cloud nine following the proposal, Kim was very aware Usman would be meeting a younger woman in the morning. He reassured her that she'd remain important to him. There was also the lingering idea that they'd have to, again, wish for his mother's blessing — though, as of the proposal, Kim was still only allowed to wed Usman if he married someone younger first.

90 Day Fiance
TLC

During the episode, Kim's family expressed concern, too. In a FaceTime call with her son, Jamal, Kim shared her boundary — that she'll only marry Usman if she can be the first wife (who, according to Usman's culture, has the most respect.) Kim previously agreed to allow Usman a second wife solely for the purpose of bearing children.

Kim's son wasn't too sure of his mother's plan. "I don't even know how you feel comfortable with that," he told his mom. "Especially seeing how things worked out with my dad."

Later, he asked, "What's the point of being a first wife?"

"Because I love him," Kim responded.

Next week's episode promises to see Usman meet his potential, younger wife. From the preview, it doesn't look like Usman will walk away completely committed to Kim — that is, if asking for her phone number is any consolation how he feels about the new, possible bride.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

