'90 Day' : Kim Is 'Not Prepared' for Devastating Loss as Usman Shocks Her with Urgent Plea to Adopt

Kim Menzies coped with the emotional tumult of a family loss as fiancé Usman "Sojaboy" Umar opened the door to adding a new member on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

On Sunday's episode, the 52-year-old struggled to understand how her new family might look after a conversation in which she told Usman, 33: "I'm worried about our future."

Instead of listening, he dropped a bomb: "I feel like maybe I'm going to adopt."

"What? What? Are you joking right now?" Kim asked.

Usman explained, "If getting a second wife is something that can't happen, I think adopting my nephew Mahadi would be the best idea."

Kim and Usman. TLC

The pair have struggled the realities of having children, which Kim's age complicates — but which Usman's mother demands. They had settled on the idea of Usman taking a second wife specifically for the purpose of having children. Unfortunately they were informed by a lawyer that, even though this is acceptable in his home country of Nigeria, it would compromise his ability to secure a visa in the U.S.

So Usman decided he could create a family by adopting his brother Mohammed's son.

Kim was not immediately keen on the idea: "So your brother gives you his baby. What? Then who the f--- raises his child?"

Usman replied, "I'm asking, do you want to raise him?"

"No, I'm too old," Kim said. "I don't know if I want to raise another child, like I raised mine, you know what I'm saying?"

The call ended with the couple resolving to talk more about the issues at hand, but later in a confessional, Kim was less optimistic, saying, "I'm in total shock. Like, this is a WTF moment."

TLC

Earlier in the episode, Kim shared that she had recently lost her mother unexpectedly, shortly after she returned from Nigeria.

In a conversation as Kim and her son Jamal walked along the San Diego boardwalk, they remembered Kim's mom, with whom she'd lived and for whom she'd cared the past eight years.

Jamal even joked, "Well, Usman's almost the same age as me, so you can take care of him."

It was almost too soon for Kim, who winced before laughing.

The 25-year-old encouraged Kim: "You've got Usman, and regardless of how I feel about him, he is very supportive of you, so I appreciate it."

He continued later in a confessional, "I feel like my mom is not someone who likes being alone, but she also knows I'm a phone call away and I'll get on that plane whenever she needs me."

For Kim, the death of her mom did help to clarify one thing about her relationship with Usman: "It's really super important to me now with my mom's passing that Usman comes to the States to be with me."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.