'90 Day Fiancé's' Kim Hurls Milkshake at Usman After He Tries to Persuade Her to Allow Second Wife

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Kim Menzies is having second thoughts!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Kim gets into a heated argument with Usman "Sojaboy" Umar during a trip to Nigeria to meet with his family.

While sitting down with Usman and his close friend KB, Kim inquires about being in a polygamous marriage.

"How many wives do you have?" asks Kim, 50. KB tells her he has two wives and nine children, leaving Kim visibly shocked.

Usman, 32, chimes in: "I have the potential to have nine [kids], you know. I don't want to take [a] long time so why not have two more wives plus you four?"

"No, there's no way … I can barely deal with one," Kim says. "I don't give a damn."

Attempting to convince her of his plans, Usman continues, "If I have four wives plus you — like, I have three more. If this one gives twins, first birth, then the second wife give another maybe one or two. Before you know it, in just two, three years I can have like, 10 and we [are] done."

But Kim isn't easily swayed. "That is the dumbest thing I've ever heard. Look, we said one if I was cool with one. Now we are talking about three or four, no," she says.

Kim and Usman. TLC

As the group carries on with their chat, KB discloses that his wives live in the same house. Kim later expresses her desire to not meet the second wife or the kids if Usman chooses to marry another woman.

"'Cause I don't live here," she explains, before slamming Usman for laughing. "I don't think it's funny!"

To strengthen the relationship between Kim and the potential second wife, KB suggests Usman take the children from his second wife to live with him and Kim in the U.S.

"There's nothing more exciting than your wives becoming friends," KB tells Usman.

After Usman relays the idea of moving his future children with his second wife to the U.S., Kim appears unamused. "No," she firmly says. "What the f---? ... Stop, just stop."

Usman was surprised to hear her response, explaining in a confessional: "Kimberly cursing and being rude, giving me that kind of attitude and behavior, is unacceptable to any Nigerian man."

"She's being so mad. I started to doubt if Kimberly is actually okay with this idea of second wife," he continues. "Maybe she was just saying that just to make me happy. I know it seems, in reality, she don't think she can take it."

As tension starts to arise between the pair, Usman is determined to get an answer from Kim and asks her, "Are you really sure that you're going to allow me to have the second wife? Are you okay for me to have a young lady to get married because I never had child and I have one or two?"

The conversation then escalates into an argument after Usman asks her why she seems to be changing her mind. Kim quickly clarifies, "I'm not changing, I am just asking questions."

Growing more upset with the conversation, Kim gets up from her seat and announces to the group, "You know what? It was nice to meet you, but I am gonna go."

Before walking away, Kim angrily tells Usman, "Your ass is pissing me off." She smacks a milkshake on the table and douses him.

"I'm out of here," Kim storms off, leaving a shocked Usman and KB sitting at the table.

"Wow," says Usman.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.