'90 Day' : Kim Finally Gets Usman's Family's Blessing — but His New Prospect Also Rejects Second-Wife Status

It's official: Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar are able to wed!

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple was given the blessing of Usman's family in the form of a contract — which outlined what Kim, 52, must give up in order to be with him permanently.

In Sunday night's episode, Usman's brother pulled out a file folder with an important note inside.

At first, Kim had no idea what to expect. "When Usman tells me that his family has a note for me, I'm like, what the f--- is going on? I'm thinking in my head — this has to be a whole new set of demands," she told cameras. "This whole situation is terrifying."

Once she began to read the document, Kim realized that it outlined Usman's duties to his family, even if he should move to America. That meant the family — and, most importantly, Usman's mother — had finally accepted her as his partner.

The letter stated that Usman, 33, must be allowed to take a second wife and have children with her — something Kim had already agreed to — and that, if he moves to America, he be allowed to visit his family quarterly.

Upon reading, Kim teared up when she realized it was her official blessing to wed. "It just hit me," Kim rejoyced in a confessional. "This is the blessing. This is huge."

She agreed to the terms outlined by Usman's family, and the happy couple signed the document. "I've never felt so completely in love with somebody as I do at this moment with Usman," Kim said. "I just want to go home and drink and sleep now — I'm so tired."

Later in her own interview, Usman's mother explained what changed — and why she felt Kim was deserving of her son. "I have given up for now," she said. "Since she has pleaded several times, I see that she has a good attitude. But I implore that he should visit home every three months to marry another girl here so that I may have grandchildren."

Prior to receiving the blessing, Usman met a young woman who his mother would like him to marry. Though Usman wasn't thrilled by the prospect, he changed his tune when he saw the 18-year-old was beautiful — and already followed his music career. He left the meeting with her phone number and a promise to get to know her better.

The only problem — she refused to be Usman's second wife.

The woman said she'd expect to marry Usman before Kim, making her the priority in his life. However, Usman had already accepted an engagement from Kim — who also refused to marry him second.

Though Usman and Kim may have the blessing to live happily ever after, he may have to find another woman to bear his children — one who is okay with being the second wife.

