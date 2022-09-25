The End for '90 Day Fiancé' 's Usman and Kim? After Milkshake Toss He Warns: 'This Is Not Healthy for Us'

Usman "Soja Boy" Umar may be ready to officially call it quits with Kim Menzies.

Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? ended on another cliffhanger after an emotional conversation between the two following a blowout argument that ended with Kim throwing a milkshake at Usman in anger.

Usman told Kim, 50, who had just arrived in Nigeria, "This is the second time. You did that in Zanzibar, now you do it here. Then you did the water, now you do the milk. That is not right."

"If this is how it's going to go, fine, we don't have to be get married. We don't even have to be in a relationship. Just go on and live your life and I'll go on and live my life. I think it would be better," Usman added.

The episode focused largely on Kim's behavior after she gets frustrated and how it has negatively impacted their relationship.

"I threw the stuff because you never let me finish a thought. And I felt like you made me look stupid in front of your friend. That's how I felt," Kim said.

Kim also told Usman that she did not fly to Nigeria to be unhappy.

"What am I here for? And I had every right to ask questions. I was more upset that I had to talk to someone who's in a totally different relationship than the one we would've been in. This guy [Usman's friend KB], his two wives live together — that's crazy to me," she said. "I don't relate to that."

Kim and Usman. TLC

As fans know, Usman's idea of taking a second wife is a belief that's important in his culture. Because of their age difference, Kim previously agreed to allow Usman to have one additional wife who could bear children, as long as he promised she'd never have to cross paths with the second wife.

In a confessional, Usman said, "I took Kimberly to meet my friend KB and all that to talk about the second wife, and it is so unfortunate that became a fight between me and her. But right now, if I cannot calm her down, and she keeps acting the way she is, I will not just take her to Sokoto to meet my family."

As Usman expressed his disappointment regarding Kim's behavior, she teared up and said, "This trip took me longer than Zanzibar took me, you know what I mean? I bought all new clothes. Got my hair done, got my nails redone. For what? Because believe it or not, in the past two years, I have made you my life. I have put everything on the back burner and you know this."

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiancé's Kim Hurls Milkshake at Usman During Conversation About Potential Second Wife

He responded by saying their relationship could be in jeopardy.

"I'm very sorry for whatever happened but this is not healthy for us. We can just forget about it, Kimberly," Usman said. "There's no point for someone to be in a relationship and start crying all the time. I never expected this to happen in this relationship. If this is how we are going to go, I want to end it, period."

"I'm not going to continue this way," Usman ended up telling Kim by the end of the episode, to which she clarified, "You mean continue with me?"

"I don't know," Usman replied.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.