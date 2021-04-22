The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday on TLC, and new episodes will also premiere Fridays on discovery+

90 Day Fiancé's Kalani and Asuelu Go House Hunting in Happily Ever After Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé couple Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are getting ready to embark upon their next life chapter.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kalani and Asuelu begin the process of searching for their first home together.

"Despite hitting rock bottom, I don't think either of us were really ready to just give up," Kalani, 32, says in a joint confessional with Asuelu, 25. "We have two boys. So, we just felt like we shouldn't give up."

And despite their issues, Asuelu says their children make them "stronger" as a couple.

"Why not be in a relationship and try to make it work, instead of divorced and trying to make it work and then possibly introducing other people into that mix, too?" Kalani says.

But, Asuelu adds, "most of our problems come from living with Kalani and her family. I just want to have my own space, taking care of my own family [and to] not worry and not [feel] uncomfortable to live with other people."

The TLC stars begin touring a potential new home, and Asuelu is immediately on board. "[We'll] just give you the money and stay here," he jokes. "It's a really nice house."

After learning that the asking price for the property is $362,000, Kalani notes that the pair have "a lot to think about and consider."

Regardless of whether that'll be their forever home, the two are hoping for a fresh start. "We're excited to find our own place and start this new chapter in our lives," Kalani says.

Fans first followed Kalani and Asuelu's journey on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. While living in Utah, where Kalani is from, the couple went through a number of rough patches and contemplated ending the relationship for good. On the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the two attempt to work through their issues as they search for a home for their family.