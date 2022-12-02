'90 Day' 's Yara Bristles at Jovi Wanting to Fix Marriage with a Second Child If It Means He'll 'Control Me More'

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jovi Dufren has an idea of how to fix his relationship with wife Yara Zaya.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, Jovi proposes growing their family — something he thinks may bring him and Yara closer again.

The couple already has a 2-year-old daughter, Myla. As Yara considers moving to Europe with Myla — to be nearer her struggling family — Jovi pulls out all the stops to try to make her return to America.

TLC

Jovi starts the conversation during their trip to Europe: "I was actually thinking, if you want to come back home, how do you think you would feel about us having another baby?"

Yara seems shocked by Jovi's question, asking, "You want to have another baby?"

In a confessional interview, Jovi says he doesn't want to be an "old dad," so the timing may be right to get pregnant again. "I've also been thinking, maybe a child could strengthen our relationship," he adds. "If Yara got pregnant again, I feel like it would bring us closer."

However, Yara isn't sold and asks, "This is, like, serious right now?"

She tells Jovi firmly: "No, because I will be the person who will raise them. You're always at work. No. No."

She explains later in a confessional interview: "Hearing Jovi bring up another baby, it's like, I honestly don't know where it's coming from. I want another baby in the future, but it's definitely not a close future. At least in four years or something — I don't want another baby now."

She adds, "It's honestly the worst time to have any kids right now."

TLC

Jovi tells Yara that "now's the time to do it — not to wait."

She connects the dots. "So now because I say maybe I want to stay in Europe you're trying to [drop] the bomb on me about another baby? Like, is that something you think — if we have another baby you can control me more?"

Jovi's proposal comes after a season of tension between Yara and Jovi as Yara's home country of Ukraine has been invaded by Russia. Her green card had just been approved, so Yara was eager to meet her family in Europe and ensure their safety. However, Jovi wasn't thrilled at the idea of Yara traveling out of the country with their daughter.

He ended up joining them — but Yara's reunion with family members made her reconsider life in America. Yara looked at apartments in Europe as a way to potentially see more of her family, or to at least stay with them until they could return home to Ukraine.

She stood her ground when Jovi said she couldn't move out of America and continued to discuss possible plans to be closer to home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.