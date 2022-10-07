Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh's relationship could be heating up — that is, if Jenny decides to explore the Kama Sutra.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 63-year-old Jenny fears her new marriage to Sumit, 33, may hit a snag if she's unwilling to be a little more adventurous in the bedroom. After Sumit suggested they take a Kama Sutra yoga class on their honeymoon, Jenny shares her concerns about taking a public class to learn intimate techniques.

Sumit starts the conversation, saying he wants to experience the special class with no one but his wife. "This is something I cannot do with anyone else, like, I can ask my wife," he tells Jenny. "Only my wife to go with me and try something like that."

Sumit and Jenny. TLC

Jenny appears flattered that Sumit wants to experience private things with her, but still isn't sold. "I know what Kama Sutra is … how are they gonna teach us that in yoga class?"

Jenny reiterates that she's confident she knows what she's doing in bed and tells Sumit: "I don't really feel like I need to be taught what kind of position to use, to be in."

In a confessional, she adds, "My experience level when it comes to sex is pretty high. I mean, I'm 63 years old, I would hope so."

She adds, "I'm not comfortable doing all of this, but I'm afraid that it might jeopardize our relationship if I'm not open to trying new things with him."

Jenny is direct with Sumit: "Are you getting bored with me? What's going on with you? I'm kind of worried about what's on your mind. Are you changing the way you're feeling? What's happening?"

Sumit responds, "Things are going fine now, but what about future? We have to think about our future. We have to make a good future."

With that, Jenny submits and agrees to try the Kama Sutra yoga class — with the stipulation that she can leave if it becomes "too weird."

Jenny Slatten/instagram

Sumit later explains his views in a private interview: "It's very important for Jenny and I, now we are married, to keep trying to spice up our sex life. It will be fun to learn a few tricks. If it helps us in order to increase our fun and maximum pleasure, then why not try doing new stuff?"

The class — and Jenny and Sumit's honeymoon — comes after Sumit finally came clean to his family that he'd married Jenny. His parents have opposed their 10-year relationship and did not offer their blessing. Upon confessing they'd secretly tied the knot, Sumit's mother disowned him.

While his ties to family are still a concern, recent episodes have shown Sumit and Jenny consciously focusing on enjoying their time as newlyweds.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.