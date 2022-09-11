''90 Day Fiancé' :' Jenny Forces Husband Sumit to Choose Between 'His Parents and Our Happiness'

Sumit Singh is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

During this week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the India-born reality star, 33, opened up about the aftermath of disclosing his marriage to Jenny Slatten to his family.

Sumit married Jenny, 63, last year after nearly 10 years together. However, they did so without telling his parents, who ultimately did not take the news well.

"My parents didn't take the news in a positive way that Jenny and I got married," he told the cameras separately. "They got shocked. My mother said that I'm not her son anymore. After that, Jenny and I had a big fight."

Sumit said he was hoping it'd never get to the point where he has to choose between his wife and his family. With everything at stake, he admitted he's "really heartbroken."

"I really don't know what to do," he added.

Sumit then had an honest conversation with Jenny about the toll their marriage could take on his relationship with his family. As his California-born wife shared her disappointment with how Sumit reacted after disclosing the news with his family, he explained that comforting his parents was his "first duty."

"I know that it's a shock for them, as they were thinking we [were] not gonna marry," he said. "And I'm losing my family just for you, and I thought you were here for [me], to support me. And as a wife, I was expecting more from you."

Sumit then explained in a confessional that he wanted Jenny to "comfort" him in his time of need, even though she was upset that he didn't do that for her following his parents' reaction. "What are you doing in this relationship if you don't even just support your partner?" he asked. "If you don't understand the situation and you are ready to give up, then you should not be in a relationship."

Jenny, in turn, acknowledged that it was "wrong" that she yelled at him at the time. But she then pointed out: "I'm sorry that I yelled at you, but you have to realize that I just went through a big thing too. I needed you at the same time."

"I'm sorry I left you alone," Sumit said in response, referencing how he left her to go tend to his family.

After the pair hugged it out, Jenny asked her husband if he had any regrets about telling his parents.

"Actually, I feel, like, a little torn," he admitted. "Like, as I said, I'm not regretting marrying [you]. But I think if I'm happy, that will make my parents happy, but that is not happening. So I feel like, is it worth it to just make yourself happy over your family happiness?"

Jenny believed that Sumit "shouldn't have to" pick between family or romance. She then asked what's next for the couple, leading Sumit to say he'll attempt to keep connecting with his family.

In a confessional, Sumit said he thinks it's hard for Jenny to "understand all the obligation and dynamics between Indian families." He also said it's "difficult to make a happy life" without the love and support of one's family.

"I understand how hard it must be to be abandoned by your own parents, but Sumit needs to decide between his parents and our happiness," Jenny then told the cameras. "I'm the one that's in this country by myself. He's all I have. He needs to remember that. We are now husband and wife, and he needs to behave like my husband."

Jenny adds, "If you're going to keep being worried about your parents and getting their acceptance, and you never get their acceptance, then where does that leave me?"

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.