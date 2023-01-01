'90 Day' 's Jenny Considers Moving Back to U.S. Without Husband Sumit: 'It's India or Me'

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jenny Slatten wants her husband Sumit Singh to move to America with her ASAP.

The reality star revealed to Kim Menzies on Sunday's latest tell-all reunion episode that she is tired of the drama with his family and believes that they would be much happier living in the United States.

"It's just like, 'Come, let's go to America and let's just see how it is,'" Jenny, 63, told Kim, 52. "So he can experience a loving family instead of always fighting and everyone screaming and crying all the time and you know it just gets to be too much after a while."

Sumit, 33, was disowned by his family after he revealed he'd gone against their wishes and married Jenny in secret. And recently, Sumit's father was shown handing down an ultimatum: leave Jenny in order to be welcomed back into the family — or stay in his marriage and make a new life in America.

But Sumit has clung to hope he can have both Jenny and his family. While adamantly insisting they both stay in India, he's even said he wants to raise his children in his homeland (a huge surprise to Jenny since the pair had long ago agreed not to have kids).

On Sunday's episode, Kim asked Jenny: "Would you come [to the U.S.] without him?"

"I don't know, maybe," Jenny replied. "I think it's time for us to come and live in America. He needs to see that."

Jenny explained that she was starting to see "changes with other family members, but never his mom," and reiterated her belief that his parents are "never gonna accept me."

"Kim says I need to put my foot down and be strong and I need to get him — convince him to come back with me to America," Jenny said later in a confessional interview. "So, it's either India or me."

"Maybe, I don't know for sure yet," she admitted. "It's just kind of something I'm thinking about right now."

The couple has faced an uphill battle throughout their relationship to gain his family's approval. Sumit's mother in particular has been opposed to the match, refusing to talk to her son on the show, even as he tried to make amends with his family.

However, it seems some family members, like Sumit's brother Amit and his wife, are more willing to hear the couple out. The two were photographed, alongside some children of the family, at Sumit and Jenny's 2022 Christmas gathering.

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day's Sumit and Jenny Appear to Spend Christmas with Family Members After Being Disowned

"Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas ❤️💚. See you next year 😉🥳🥳🥳🍹🥃 2023 😁," Jenny and Sumit captioned the photo slide.

"Wait?!?!?! Everyone was together?!?! Sumit's family?!?" one commenter wrote. "That's the Christmas miracle we all want."

Another replied, "Glad to see some of Sumit's family coming around! ❤️ Hopefully you were also able to see some of your family for the holidays Jenny! 💚"

