'90 Day' : Jenny Ambushes Sumit's Family with Plan to Move to U.S. Because They'll 'Never' Accept Her

On Sunday's episode, Sumit was stunned when Jenny brought up moving to America — which he had yet to agree to — in front of their families

By
Published on December 4, 2022 10:00 PM
90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
Photo: TLC

Jenny Slatten dropped a bombshell on Sumit Singh and his family during Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Jenny, 63, felt she had nothing to lose after after they were disowned by his family over their 30-year age gap. So she laid out her plan to move to America with Sumit. Suffice it to say, this was news to her 33-year-old husband, who didn't realize Jenny had begun inquiring on his behalf about the U.S. visa process.

In a tense conversation between their families — with Jenny's daughter in town and Sumit's father finally agreeing to meet — Jenny expressed her discomfort with the way things had gone. After Sumit's mother still refused to show, Jenny let her true feelings out.

"I'm never gonna be accepted," said Jenny. "I don't want to take him away from his family, but I think maybe it's better if we just go ahead and live in America then."

She added, "Maybe we won't be upsetting the family so much. We won't be seen together I guess."

90 Day's Jenny Is 'Sick of Compromising' as She Tries to Convince Sumit to Move to America
TLC

After dodging the conversation about moving multiple times, Sumit was obviously blindsided. He had even previously told Jenny he wasn't willing to move across the world because he still hoped to reconcile with his family.

He later expressed his bewilderment in an interview: "I'm shocked that Jenny brought up moving to America to my family. I'm scared at how [they're] gonna feel and how they are gonna react."

When Sumit's brother asked if they're "really planning to live in America," Jenny took the initiative and responded, "Yeah, we are planning for it" — again, a surprise to Sumit.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, but a teaser for next week's episode showed Sumit's father urging Sumit and Jenny to separate because the end of their 10-year relationship would be the only way to make his family whole again.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

