It looks like Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are walking away from each other.

Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? followed the aftermath of their engagement party argument — and it ended with verbal confirmation they'd be better apart.

After Ed, 57, questioned Liz, 29, about her sexuality, the couple shared their least favorite things about one another.

For Ed, it was Liz's lifestyle and friends. "Since day one, I've had an issue with the people that are in your life," he told her. "I don't want a girlfriend, let alone a fiancée, let alone a wife, that wants to have a girl's night out. That wants to be in a bar."

Liz responded, "Stop making it seem like I'm this little party animal when we know who the party animal is."

AARON FELDMAN/TLC

Ed expressed a problem with Liz's drinking, claiming she drinks until she "can't stand up." She countered that Ed drinks "every single night."

The argument accelerated in volume, then Liz claimed Ed would rather sleep with a woman named Alex and told him his jealously and insecurity were hindering their relationship. "If I'm with the right woman, I'm not insecure," Ed revealed. "You're obviously not the right woman."

The episode also showed Liz going to fetch her $13,000 engagement ring, which she threw in a stranger's bush. Though this could be seen as a reconciliation, Liz made it clear she didn't want the ring — she just didn't want Ed to lose the money.

"Go return it please," she said. "I'm asking you nicely to leave.

Ed turned to go and said, "I'm happy to leave. Liz, have a nice life."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.