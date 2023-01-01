'90 Day' : Cheating Threats and Suspicions Plague Liz and Ed as They Reveal They've Broken Up 10 Times

The tension in Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods's relationship has only gotten worse.

During Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all episode, the couple dropped some truth bombs — including the revelation they'd broken up for a "ninth or 10nth" time, according to Liz.

And that was far from all. Though they were currently "exploring each other again" at the time of filming, Ed appeared to be active on an Asian dating website. "I don't know if he's been seeing anyone else, but I know he was on a dating app," said Liz. When she said someone had sent her a screenshot via Instagram, Ed interrupted — not to deny the profile but to deflect that his fiancée "she spies on me."

Liz and her mother decided to investigate the rumor by creating a fake profile to find Ed. According to Liz, she saw Ed listed as "active" one evening just an hour after she left his home.

After Ed claimed the profile was a "year and a half old," Liz claimed she had receipts he'd been actively using his account during their latest reconciliation.

Ed deflected again: "She and her mom have nothing better to do than to spy on me. And she accuses me of being with women and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' I'm a socialite."

He added, "You don't like my personality. You think I'm flirty. This is who I am."

Though Liz was still wearing her engagement ring, the couple revealed they were no longer living together. Ed defended the arrangement, claiming it was the happiest he'd been. But the feeling wasn't mutual — and it wasn't enough to save the couple from jealousy as they both had seemingly considered exploring other romantic opportunities.

One of Ed's possible backup plans came to light when his Before the 90 Days ex-fiancée Rosemarie Vega appeared virtually to reveal they'd recently re-established contact. After denying his Before the 90 Days ex's claims, Ed wouldn't give a straight answer when pressed and said he "would have to go back and look" at his text history. He ultimately landed on "I don't remember."

This was all a shock for Liz, who had no idea Rose was back in the picture.

Despite the Ed-centric conversations, Liz dropped one bombshell of her own.

After the couple had blowout fight based on Ed's accusation Liz was a lesbian, she confirmed she "would f---" the woman that had been triggering Ed's insecurities. Though Liz clarified that nothing intimate had ever actually happened, she did admit that Ed's attraction about the connection wasn't totally unfounded.

Not a good sign when Liz also declared during the tell-all that she was on her "very, very last straw" with Ed.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.