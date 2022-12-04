'90 Day' : Liz Wonders If Relationship with Ed Is 'Healthy and Stable' amid a 'True Test' over Custody Battle

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are taking the next steps in their relationship — but Liz still isn't sure it will last.

The pair went house hunting during Sunday's episode, and while the home they toured was admittedly out of budget, it got them thinking about what would make them happier as a couple. Because of recent volatility in her life, Liz wanted to feel a greater sense of emotional stability.

Earlier in the episode, Liz had learned that her daughter's father was going to be re-stationed abroad. It left her thinking about her child, Riley, and what a stable future would look like for her. As Liz questioned fighting for custody, rather than allowing Riley to move abroad too, she wondered what the courts would think of her engagement to Ed.

She expressed these concerns in a conversation with friends.

"I have to think about — where's her best stability?" Liz said of Riley. "If we're to go to mediation about this, what will be thrown back in my face? My failed relationships. Do I have stability? Do I have a partner? My whole world just got flipped upside down."

Liz Woods/Instagram

She turned the conversation to Ed, who was absent from the girls' day. "Now I need to know if I'm gonna have a partner that's gonna stick with me through every battle because I need him now more than ever."

Liz said her plan is to return to work full time so she's confident she can financially provide for both herself and Riley in case things with Ed didn't work out. That said, she also had an idea of what Ed needed to do to increase her confidence in their relationship.

"I definitely feel like I need to see more from Ed — more of an emotional stability with him," she told cameras through tears. "Because what's most important for me is my relationship with my daughter."

During their house tour, Ed shared a similar goal — of building a stronger relationship for Riley, if no one else. After Liz pitched a move out of San Diego for a "fresh start," he responded positively.

"We've gotta get stable with each other," Ed replied. "This — Riley — that's what's important. I like what you're saying. I love you."

The reminder of Liz's daughter, and life change, came after a tumultuous season for Ed and Liz. The pair have celebrated their engagement, though they've also briefly broken it. The catalyst was an engagement party argument — in which Ed questioned Liz's sexuality.

The fateful night saw Liz chuck her engagement ring into a stranger's yard and return home without it. Ed stormed out claiming Liz wasn't the woman for him. However, off screen they reconciled and continue to build a life together.

Sunday's episode showed both are aware they need to work on their communication and ability to emotionally support one another — especially if it means Liz's daughter will feel comfortable within their care.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.