'90 Day' : Liz Calls Couch Surfing 'My Very Last Straw' as Ed Defends Living Apart from Fiancée

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are no longer living together.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's tell-all special, the couple reveals that Ed asked Liz to move out of their shared home after everyday arguments began to weigh them down.

The shocking news comes after Ed and Liz spent the end of the season house hunting. Now, they spend every other night together at Ed's place.

Liz reveals she's "slept on couches" because Ed kicked her out. However dramatic the decision sounds, it's working — for Ed at least.

"When she's upset, or I'm upset, we separate. And we don't fight," he says, adding that "s--- has gone down." "By us being separated, I've never felt more secure in our relationship since I've met her. I'm not jealous."

TLC

Ed and Liz aren't on the same page, though. When asked if she thinks the new living arrangement is working, Liz says "no," adding that Ed is "jealous." She says she'll "never live with Ed again until it's us picking a place together and deciding on it together."

Ed interjects that the house will need to have "two separate bedrooms" — but other 90 Day cast members chime in to point out "that's not love."

Liz stands up for her place in the relationship — and in Ed's home: "It's not fair to constantly push me away and pull me back in because I am on my very, very last straw."

Ed agrees, "And so am I."

Liz Woods/Instagram

Throughout the conversation, other 90 Day stars share their opinions on Ed and Liz's living situation — and his solo decision to live alone.

"You're a piece of s--- for doing that," Jovi Dufren says to Ed. But he defends the decision to live apart — even if it meant Liz would be couch surfing. "First of all, you don't know the situation," Ed says. He explains that Liz refused to leave their shared home after he asked her to move.

"We were fighting every day. I begged her 'Liz, it's not working. Please move out. I'll help you in any way I can. And she wouldn't," Ed adds.

For Liz, it was determination to keep the relationship strong. "I told him when we got back together I wasn't giving up," Liz says.

Shaeeda Sween chimes in to give Liz "advice": "When you get married to this guy, you have to be bold like me. My house. Take ownership of that property. If he's gonna marry you, you have to start moving more bold."

Addressing the group, Ed says his situation with Liz will "happen to all of you" — which is met with laughter, head shakes and a unanimous "no" from the other 90 Day stars.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.