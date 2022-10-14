'90 Day Fiancé' 's Debbie Debates Moving to Tony's Skull- and Dragon-Covered Home: 'He Has a Dark Side'

Debbie is in for a shock when she visits Tony's house in Canada — as his choice decor isn't exactly her style

By
Published on October 14, 2022 10:00 AM

90 Day: The Single Life's Debbie Johnson wasn't expecting dungeons and dragons upon visiting her boyfriend, Tony's, apartment.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, the 69-year-old widow questions what she's gotten herself into while visiting Tony, 69, in Canada.

"It's not exactly what I expected to see," she tells cameras upon pulling up to Tony's home, which is decorated with Halloween-covered lights even during the off-season.

As Debbie enters the house, the lights continue — and she's met with other accessories. Colt Johnson's mom begins to notice skulls and dragons ... everywhere. "I like your skulls up there," she tells Tony as the camera pans to a garland of bones. "Those are cool."

Responds Tony, "Do you see the dragon?"

90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie Debates Moving to Tony’s Skull and Dragon-Covered Home: ‘Maybe He Has a Dark Side’
TLC

"The first thing I see when I walk in is this dragon skull coming out of the wall," Debbie says later in an interview. "Then I got upstairs…" — at that point, the clip cuts to show her real reaction to seeing a table covered with glass skulls. "The dragon's head was the least of my worries."

"Everywhere you look there's dragons," Debbie remarks. Tony says collecting them has become a hobby: "If I see dragons, I buy them."

Next Debbie points out a human-sized skeleton sitting in a corner of Tony's dining room. "He did tell me he collected things," Debbie says in a voiceover, as bookcases full of bones and dragons flash by. "But this is more than I bargained for."

The last surprise is a black Christmas tree in Tony's bedroom, which he keeps up and lit year-round. "Tony's house is definitely different," Debbie tells cameras. "Who the f--- has a black Christmas tree with purple and blue lights and spiders on it — all year long. I don't know, maybe he has a dark side."

90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie Debates Moving to Tony’s Skull and Dragon-Covered Home: ‘Maybe He Has a Dark Side’
TLC

It isn't all bad, though. Tony has cleared out an entire dresser so Debbie will feel at home. Inside, he also left some special gifts, including lingerie and a sweater. Debbie is also gifted her first thong. "I've never worn a thong in my life, but I'll wear it for you," she tells Tony.

The gifts change the tone a bit. "Honestly, Tony's house is pretty creepy," Debbie says. "But the fact that he set aside a drawer of sexy lingerie, it shows that he's very sweet and thoughtful."

90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie Debates Moving to Tony’s Skull and Dragon-Covered Home: ‘Maybe He Has a Dark Side’
TLC

In last week's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie was met with questions of where she'll move next. With time for her decision running out, Tony offered that Debbie could move in with him. For Debbie, that would mean leaving her family and friends in America behind after only meeting Tony in person twice.

While her trip in Canada is a romantic getaway, it's also a determining factor on where Debbie will live next — and if Tony has a place in that decision.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

