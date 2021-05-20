90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek: Kalani's Dad Talks to Her About Possible Divorce

Kalani Faagata is weighing her options regarding her future with husband Asuelu Pulaa.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kalani, 32, has a candid discussion with her father about divorce.

"The reason why I wanted you to come out with me to talk [is] because your mama told me something [about] you thinking about divorce," her dad says.

After an awkward moment of silence, Kalani says that she feels her marriage has been "so one-sided" for a while. She then admits, "I just feel like giving up."

Kalani's dad notes how both parties need to "change a little" and "understand each other" in order to make their relationship work, to which the reality star says that her 26-year-old husband's "got to change a lot."

As Kalani asks her dad whether he's "pro staying together," he advises that she really weigh her options before throwing in the towel.

"I'm saying you have to think this over," he says. "You've got two boys now. They need their dad. You can't do that to them. If you didn't have boys, I wouldn't even bat an eye about it."

Kalani says that her children "play a big role" in her choosing to remain in the marriage.

"I feel like I've stayed for as long as I have because of them," she says.

While her father says that Kalani can ultimately choose what she wants to do, he points out that divorce "should be your last result."

"Divorce is just for people who gives [sic] up," he says. "I thought you were stronger than that."

Kalani and Asuelu's journey previously unfolded on 90 Day Fiancé's sixth season, which aired in 2019. The pair endured several rocky moments that ultimately led to them contemplating their future together.

During the season premiere last month, Kalani opened up about fighting for her marriage as the pair prepared to search for their first home together.

"Despite hitting rock bottom, I don't think either of us was really ready to just give up," Kalani said in a joint confessional with Asuelu. "We have two boys. So, we just felt like we shouldn't give up."