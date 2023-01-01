'90 Day' Tell-All: Angela's Costars Revolt as Usman Says She's Holding Michael 'Hostage'

Fireworks popped off — and Angela Deem walked off — the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? reunion after Yara Zaya called her castmate "unrespectful"

By
Published on January 1, 2023 10:00 PM
Yara Zaya, Angela, Usman Umar
Photo: Yara Zaya/Instagram; TLC; Usman Umar/Instagram

It's Angela Deem's world — but not everyone's happy to be living in it.

Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all episode showed how much of an impression the Georgia native has had on the cast members, though not necessarily in a good way.

At the top of the hour, suspenseful music played as Angela spritzed herself with holy water before stepping into the bullpen. She immediately started a cast-wide screaming match — a "first" for the 90 Day franchise, considering filming for the special hadn't even technically begun.

She approached the screen showing Usman "Sojaboy" Umar — who was attending virtually from Nigeria — with a middle finger and issued a "f--- you bitch" as a greeting. She added, "Look whose here. That lying son of a bitch."

Usman fired back, "It's not gonna be good, stupid assh---."

90 Day Fiancé Usman
TLC

Plenty of shouting ensued, with Usman calling Angela the "worst thing that's ever happened to Nigeria." He continuously urged Michael Ilesanmi to leave Angela, even saying she was holding him "hostage."

"It's so unfortunate that my Nigerian brother would hook up with somebody like you," Usman told Angela. "You're scamming him. You hold him as a hostage."

Meanwhile, Kim Menzies tried to get the pair to stop fighting, and Ed "Big Ed" Brown looked on in bewilderment — and eventual laughter.

The fight didn't stay between Usman and Angela, though. Angela went after Yara Zaya next when the Ukranian woman asked Angela to "sit down and respect us, please."

Telling Yara to "shut up," Angela approached her couch and towered over her while Yara demanded Angela sit down after being "unrespectful."

yara zaya
yara zaya/ instagram

But Angela did not sit down — instead, she stormed off the set and began walking around the block. Again, even though cameras were rolling, this was all before filming for the special had officially gotten underway.

Of course, Angela's blowup wasn't exactly surprising to her 90 Day castmates — before she stepped on set, Ed warned cast members of her combative nature. "You guys, listen," Ed told the rest of the cast,. "When Angela comes in here, I want you to ignore her. She wants attention and if you don't give her attention, she'll look like a frickin' idiot."

Jenny Slatten laughed and added, "It's kind of hard to ignore her."

90 Day Fiancé Recap: Angela Questions Michael's 'Shady Behavior' After 2 Years of Long-Distance Marriage. TLC
Angela Deem. TLC

Ed wasn't the only one thinking of leaving Angela out entirely. Other cast members expressed concern for sitting in the room with her, knowing Angela was generallyprone to intense knee-jerk responses.

Kim and Jenny bonded over their similar life stories, but questioned if Angela — a woman of the same age — would ever fit in, with Jenny saying. "Angela, she's such a strong personality, I just feel like she's gonna take over the entire tell-all."

Kim agreed, "I'm a little worried about that too. And part of me dreaded coming here because of that.

Yara told cameras she wasn't excited to meet Angela either: "I am nervous, of course. I don't want her to jump on me and beat me or something — that's the only thing I'm nervous about … but I am nervous."

She joked, "I just fixed my boobs. I don't want her to jump on me and destroy them."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

