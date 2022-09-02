'90 Day Fiancé' : Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick'

90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez is between a rock and a hard place.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Bilal's ex Shahidah gets into a heated argument with his current wife Shaeeda Sween as Bilal attempts to quell "bad blood" between the two.

"Shahidah wants to sit here and be a victim. She wants to get away with her bad behavior as usual and I am not going to put it to rest. Acknowledge that you hurt my feelings, apologize and move on," Shaeeda says in a confessional. "You're not gonna play me out to be a liar when I am not lying."

While attempting to moderate the conversation between his ex and his wife, Bilal says, "I think as people, sometimes we may do things, we may say things, that another person may take it another different way."

Explaining more about why she was bothered during their recent interaction, Shaeeda tells Shahida during the meeting, "I mean, it's like you came ranting and raving. I was just, like, stunned in the kitchen. Like, I don't want her coming back, I was like ready to ban you from my home. It's like, she can't come back here and behave like that."

"Ban me from your home?" Shahida asks, to which Shaeeda replies, "That's to tell you how hurt and upset I was."

TLC

Bilal appears to be frustrated with the chat, saying in a confessional, "This conversation is no longer a conversation, it's just an argument. Honestly, I'm not saying much because I'm trying to stay neutral."

"I wanna get along with my ex-wife. You know, we have children and we wanna make sure all that is peaceful," he continued. "But also, I wanna support my wife — you know, the person that I sleep in the bed with every night."

Attempting to move the conversation forward, Bilal tells both his ex and current wife, "You guys are grown adults, and it shouldn't be any bad blood between any one of y'all."

Shaeeda eventually admits she does want to find a solution to their ongoing issues and finally get along with Shahida once and for all.

"I don't want it to be bad blood between us. I was looking to get to know you, have a good relationship with you. I was actually hoping for us to be cordial with each other," she tells Shahida, adding that them getting along would be "for the sake of the kids."

"But I just want you to acknowledge the fact that when you came inside my home, you came at rage, you were not cordial, you were not polite. That's all I want [is] to acknowledge it," she continued.

TLC

However, Shahida denies Shaeeda's claims about her behavior and refuses to apologize. "That's not true, I am not gonna apologize for something I didn't do," she says.

Her response quickly escalates into an argument between the women after Shaeeda asks, "Then why did you come here?"

"I came here to actually clear the air, but I am not apologizing," Shahidah affirms before Shaeeda gives up the attempt to reconcile, saying, "I am done, I am literally done."

In a final heated moment, Shahidah warns her ex: "Bilal, you better her because you know this will get real left, real quick!"

"No, you better get her," Shaeeda counters. "She's saying she's the only one who has emotion? That went very nasty."

Shahidah then gets up from the table in rage and repeats, "Real quick!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.