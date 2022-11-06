'90 Day' : Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce — After Finding Michael 'Flirting' on Instagram

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may have reached a breaking point in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The couple were not, in fact, happy at all on Sunday's episode when Angela, 56, confronted Michael, 34, about what she believed was proof of his questionable behavior on Instagram.

"Last night, Michael lied to me," the Georgia native said in a confessional. "He told me he'd take his Instagram down just to have sex with me. And now he's lying again, saying he's not flirting with women online, when I know he is."

Angela has long accused Michael of blocking her and "talking to women" on Instagram. She has repeatedly asked him to delete his Instagram account and called him a "social media whore." But he continued to the account, calling her demands "very, very unfair," and saying he's needed the account to make up for the money Angela hasn't provided for him.

On the latest episode, Angela was provided screenshots by a friend in New York that she believed were proof Michael had been crossing the line with at least one woman on social media. Specifically, one woman wished Michael a happy birthday, and he called her "my person" in the comment section.

According to Angela, this "pushed" her "over the top."

Michael insisted to Angela and her friend René that "my person" was slang in his native Nigeria, but Angela wasn't buying it and called him a "lying, scamming son of a bitch."

Michael countered, "I'm very loyal here, I let everybody know I'm married. I know I've done wrong in the past—" only to have René cut him off: "Within the last 24 hours."

Angela then accused Michael of having "an agenda" and roping her into a "romance scam" so he could get a U.S. visa. "[I married you] because I love you for crying out loud," Michael said. "You are saying I'm an opportunist. I'm an opportunist for what?"

She then finally confronted Michael with three difficult words for him to swallow: "I'm divorcing you."

"When you give all you can give, something in your soul tells you, 'Throw in the towel. There's nothing more you can do.' I've always forgiven Michael and took him back. Maybe I'm part of the problem as well," Angela said. "Maybe I'm the reason he keeps doing what he's doing, because I never, ever leave him."

Before storming off into their hotel, Angela dropped yet another bomb on Michael, saying he'd taken "everything from me" — but, she vowed, he wouldn't take away her "joy."

In a confessional, she compared him to another man named Billy, whom she called "a little social media crush."

She said of Billy: "He doesn't try to change me. He accepts me for who I am. That's what I thought my husband did, but obviously he hasn't and he's not going to."

For his part, Michael said, "If this is the end of my marriage, which I pray not, I will feel so unhappy, you know? Angela is a part of my life and I really love her, but either I choose her or I don't have any say in this marriage. I don't know. I'll pray over it. It's only divine intervention that can take place to make this marriage work now. Glory be to God."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.