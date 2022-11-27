'90 Day' : Angela Taunts Michael for Bringing Her 'Misery' While 'Crush' Billy 'Brought Smiles'

If 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem knows one thing, it's how to be honest.

She defended her friendship with "crush" Billy — and threw her husband Michael Ilesanmi under the bus while doing so — on Sunday night's episode.

The tense scene showed Angela introducing Michael and Billy via FaceTime as a way to get Michael to approve her trip to Canada. Angela swore she was no longer crushing on Billy and just wanted to aid a sick friend. However, Michael wasn't so sure.

Angela declared she would "not stop helping this man that I care about" — despite Michael's insistence she called off the trip.

Michael asked Angela, "Babe, how come you can tell your friend you just met recently that you're not gonna leave his side — and me, your husband, you've known for past five years now — you almost divorced me."

Anglea had a very honest answer: "Because you brought me misery and [Billy] brought smiles to me in a bad time."

In last week's episode, Angela admitted she had developed a crush on Billy after they continuously dueted on each other's TikToks. At the time, she felt Michael was icing her out and was uncertain about the fate of their marriage. That said, Angela insisted never acted on the crush or told Billy about her feelings.

Michael did that himself on Sunday's episode. In a confrontational moment, Michael asked Billy if he had a crush on his wife, whom Billy calls "Angel." Turns out, Billy really had no idea that Angela ever had feelings for him and swore she was just a good friend.

Though both Angela and Billy confirmed there was nothing romantic happening between them, Michael (who Angela has frequently accused of flirting with other women on social media) remained jealous and insecure.

"I feel intimidated because he's handsome and because if I let her go, she could fall in love with Billy and want to leave me," Michael told cameras.

They ended the conversation when Angela declared nothing would stop her from visiting Billy: "If you wanna leave me because of that, then you do it."

At that, Michael stormed out.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.