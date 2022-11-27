'90 Day' : Angela Taunts Michael for Bringing Her 'Misery' While 'Crush' Billy 'Brought Smiles'

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Angela swears visiting her TikTok "crush" Billy in Canada is completely platonic — but her husband Michael isn't so sure

By
Published on November 27, 2022 10:01 PM
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
Photo: TLC

If 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem knows one thing, it's how to be honest.

She defended her friendship with "crush" Billy — and threw her husband Michael Ilesanmi under the bus while doing so — on Sunday night's episode.

The tense scene showed Angela introducing Michael and Billy via FaceTime as a way to get Michael to approve her trip to Canada. Angela swore she was no longer crushing on Billy and just wanted to aid a sick friend. However, Michael wasn't so sure.

Angela declared she would "not stop helping this man that I care about" — despite Michael's insistence she called off the trip.

Michael asked Angela, "Babe, how come you can tell your friend you just met recently that you're not gonna leave his side — and me, your husband, you've known for past five years now — you almost divorced me."

Anglea had a very honest answer: "Because you brought me misery and [Billy] brought smiles to me in a bad time."

90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
TLC

In last week's episode, Angela admitted she had developed a crush on Billy after they continuously dueted on each other's TikToks. At the time, she felt Michael was icing her out and was uncertain about the fate of their marriage. That said, Angela insisted never acted on the crush or told Billy about her feelings.

Michael did that himself on Sunday's episode. In a confrontational moment, Michael asked Billy if he had a crush on his wife, whom Billy calls "Angel." Turns out, Billy really had no idea that Angela ever had feelings for him and swore she was just a good friend.

Though both Angela and Billy confirmed there was nothing romantic happening between them, Michael (who Angela has frequently accused of flirting with other women on social media) remained jealous and insecure.

"I feel intimidated because he's handsome and because if I let her go, she could fall in love with Billy and want to leave me," Michael told cameras.

They ended the conversation when Angela declared nothing would stop her from visiting Billy: "If you wanna leave me because of that, then you do it."

At that, Michael stormed out.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Related Articles
90 Day: Angela Surprises Michael by Admitting She's Considering a Trip to Canada to See a 'Crush'
'90 Day' : Angela Surprises Michael by Admitting She's Considering a Trip to Canada to See a 'Crush'
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
'90 Day' : Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce — After Finding Michael 'Flirting' on Instagram
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Angela Questions Michael's 'Shady Behavior' After 2 Years of Long-Distance Marriage. TLC
'90 Day Fiancé' : Angela Crushes Michael's Influencer Hopes, Says 'He Doesn't Have Charisma'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Usman Surprises Kim Twice(!) with His Own Proposal and Offer to Adopt After Immigration Scare
90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
'90 Day' : Immigration Lawyer Wonders If Jenny Is a 'Spinster' Given Her 30-Year Age Difference with Sumit
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Michael Admits He Lied to Angela Just to Have Makeup Sex: 'It's Not All About You'
90 Day Fiance's Mike and Natalie
'90 Day' : After Mike's Mom Gets Heated with Natalie, He Rejects Her Plea to Reunite and Sends Her Packing
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela poses for photos in Vidalia, GA
'90 Day Fiancé's' Angela Plans Revenge Outfits Before Seeing Michael After He Disses Her 112-Lb. Weight Loss
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PebFy4LyRV4iGbCquuB9rlGpeiWXECdG/view hed: '90 Day': Natalie Says Ex Michael Will 'Never Meet Anyone Like Me' After He Balks at Getting Back Together
'90 Day' : Natalie Says Ex Michael Will 'Never Meet Anyone Like Me' After He Balks at Getting Back Together
Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco
'90 Day' : Tiffany and Ronald Tip-Toe Around Reconciling as She Fears 'Trying Again and Failing'
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela poses for photos in Vidalia, GA
'90 Day Fiancé' : Michael Asks Angela for $5K to Delete Instagram So Girls Can't DM Him
Angela - 90 day
'90 Day Fiancé' : Angela Threatens to 'Break the Windows' of Michael's Car When She Thinks He's Hiding from Her
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Angela Questions Michael's 'Shady Behavior' After 2 Years of Long-Distance Marriage. TLC
'90 Day Fiancé's' Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim Finally Gets Usman's Family's Blessing — but His New Prospect Also Rejects Second-Wife Status
90 Day Fiance's Angela Slams Michael for Loving Car 'More Than He Loves Me' Destructive Altercation
'90 Day Fiancé' : Angela Slams Michael for Loving Car 'More Than He Loves Me' After Destructive Altercation
90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
'90 Day' : Sumit Wants Jenny's Daughter to 'Stay out of It' After She Urges Him to Choose Jenny over Family