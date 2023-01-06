'90 Day' 's Angela Breaks Down Knowing Michael 'Was in My Bed' the Very Moment He Told Another Woman He Loved Her

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's marriage has reached a breaking point — again.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's second 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all episode that shows Angela, 57, in tears as Michael, 30, explains that controversial voice note.

In an earlier episode, Angela was enraged to find Michael had been cheating on her with another woman after someone sent her the voice note. She continued to question her connection with Michael — and whether their marriage was worth all the pain.

It's clear Angela's tears stem from a place of betrayal at the knowledge her husband told another woman he loved her.

"I was over there and he was in my bed when he did that — when I'd go downstairs," Angela says in the clip. "I found out that he was doing this the whole time that — when we made up. He knew what he was doing."

After Michael tells her "it's OK," Angela responds, "It's not okay, Michael. You're a lying son of a bitch. I protected you for four years, and I know you did stupid s---, but when you [cheat], there's no way you can f---ing love me."

Her sobs get deeper as she adds, "When you're telling another bitch that you love them and I'm in the bed with you. And you want me to believe you love me?"

She admits, "Michael does a lot of things, but I never thought he would cheat on me. I swear to God." Angela also makes it clear infidelity isn't limited to physical intimacy: "Whether you had sex or not, you told another woman you love them.

Michael doesn't pretend the voice memo was fake — instead, he took responsibility for the long-distance dalliance with "a random lady," that Angela calls a "f---ing whore."

That said, Michael does stick up for his marriage. "All this, I know I admitted my wrong," Michael says. "I caused it all. But ... I love my wife and nobody can come in between us."

Earlier in the season, Angela actually left Nigeria on a good note. The pair seemingly smoothed out their troubles when Angela confirmed she wouldn't go visit her online "crush" Billy in Canada.

And despite the face the 90 Day couples have admitted they were afraid to meet confrontational Angela, this latest bombshell has give them a chance of heart, with Usman "Sojaboy" Umar even acknowledging that Angela's desire to keep Michael off of social media makes sense in light his recent actions.

"I now see the reason why she [doesn't] want him to be on social media," he admits.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.