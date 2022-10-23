The battle rages on between volatiles spouses Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

After last week's their fight over Michael's Instagram DMs, when Angela said she would leave for good if she didn't get a glimpse at her husband's phone, the pair finished their conversation about their social media accounts.

On Sunday night's episode, 56-year-old Angela said in a confessional that her friend convinced her to return to Michael and let him apologize.

"But a man can't right their wrongs if, in their mind, they're not wrong," Angela said. "He won't even show his wife what's on his phone? What am I supposed to think? Are you scamming me, are you cheating on me? You're doing something."

She teared up, saying she still loves her husband "but that doesn't mean [she's] gonna make the decision to stay."

Michael, 34, approached Angela and asked her to talk, but she said she wasn't ready. He placed a hand on her back and said, "You know I love you," but she shouted back, "No, I don't know you love me!"

Michael later said in a confessional: "I think both of us made mistakes, but I think Angela is only telling one side of the whole story, and she makes me look like a bad guy."

He tried to explain that social media was meant to provide his income because Angela wasn't sending him enough to cover his needs.

"I have no choice but to start making money on my own," he insisted. "As a 34-year-old man in Nigeria, I'm expected to take care of my family. In my culture, it is what we do. We work. We have responsibility. We have bills to pay.

The two of them started talking over each other as Michael tried to explain his position, but Angela made hers clear.

"I don't give a god d--- about no money, bitch!" she yelled, throwing her purse on the ground and standing up to shout down her husband. "You opportunist!"

Michael asked her to calm down saying "of course" he wasn't trying to scam her.

"Why can't you trust me either?" he asked her.

"Because you f---ers are untrustable!" she screamed.

In a confessional, Angela restated her position, asking how much money Michael would really make on social media.

"I don't know how to say this without being rude, but you've got to be interesting. He doesn't have charisma," she said. "Michael blocked me on Instagram, so maybe his plan to be an influencer and make money off of social media is a coverup. The only reason Michael would block me is because he is flirting with women."

Back at the restaurant, Angela got in Michael's face about her belief he was speaking with other women.

"You sound so selfish," Michael told her, pointing out she'd engaged in a flirtatious duet with a stranger on her own social media.

"Can I tell you why I did that?" Angela asked. "It started out to get your attention. I lost weight, you ain't asked to see my boobs, you ain't asked to see my cooch, you ain't asked to see nothing. You don't tell me you love me. And I see this guy and he's sexy. And I said, 'Michael's gonna be jealous.'"

Angela said she was disappointed because Michael didn't respond or ask her to take it down.

"You know I don't talk much," he replied.

Angela then revealed that her husband's long-awaited visa was close to being approved — but she wasn't sure she wanted him to have it anymore.

"And you know what [their lawyer] told me? If we're having problems now, when you're doing this IG s--- that you knew would upset me? to file for divorce, pull the visas," she said.

"Don't talk like that," Michael said. "Because of Instagram? Come on."

Angela presented him with an ultimatum — take his Instagram down or they would be finished.

"He needs to show his wife that I'm more important than material s---. I want him to do it because he sees what it's causing in our relationship," Angela said in a confessional.

"I'll give you 'til the morning," she told Michael.

"The ultimatum is sickening," Michael said in a confessional. "It can't be her way all the time."

He added this was a pattern with Angela and said, "I don't want to be a silent partner."

Michael concluded, "I'm getting tired of it all, honestly."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.