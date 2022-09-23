'90 Day Fiancé's' Angela Plans Revenge Outfits Before Seeing Michael After He Disses Her 112-Lb. Weight Loss

Angela Deem is planning a surprise visit to Nigeria to see Michael Ilesanmi — and the contents of his cell phone — on Sunday night's episode

By
Published on September 23, 2022 09:00 AM

Angela Deem is planning a sneaky surprise.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star is preparing for an impromptu trip to visit her husband Michael Ilesanmi in Nigeria after he spoke against her 112-pound weight loss after surgery.

The most important part? Michael has no idea Angela is coming.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, Angela prepares for the trip with her friend Rene by packing her hottest outfits.

"I don't wanna be cute," Angela, 56, tells her friend. "I want to be sexy. Last time I was there, I was 276 pounds. I am going there 164, but Rene, he hasn't said one word in the last two years about how good I've looked."

As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela poses for photos in Vidalia, GA
Jessica McGowan Photography

Angela went through with the surgery without regard to Michael's input. His biggest complaint — that Angela's breast size was reduced as a result of the procedure. In a previous episode of 90 Day, Michael, 34, saw the results via FaceTime and expressed his dislike.

"It's quite different from previous ones," he told Angela's surgeon on FaceTime. "I don't think this is big."

Commented the surgeon, "Your husband looks really hurt."

Showing off her new body isn't the only reason Angela is traveling to surprise Michael. As the pair get deeper into their long-distance marriage, Angela has begun to think Michael may be scamming her. The revelation comes after Michael reactivated his Instagram account without telling Angela — then asked her to pay him $5,000 to delete it after she accused him of using the app to flirt with other women.

"I hope I look so good to Michael that he's gonna regret how he's been treating me and what he's been doing to me," Angela says in a confessional interview in the clip from Sunday's episode. "I want to save this marriage, but the reality is, if I find out Michael is scamming me, this marriage is over immediately."

She tells Rene she's worried Michael is "just using me to get over here [to the U.S.]" and has half a mind to tell him: "That's what I've got in my head now because of how you've treated me. Like, you ain't doing it for love."

It turns out, even Rene didn't know the trip was a surprise for Michael. Angela has a plan — show up without notice so she can go through Micahel's phone. "Surprise motherf---er," she says. "I want to surprise him because I'm going through that motherf---ing phone. That's how I roll."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

