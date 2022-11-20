'90 Day' : Angela Surprises Michael by Admitting She's Considering a Trip to Canada to See a 'Crush'

The tension between Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi hit yet another boiling point on this week's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

During a marriage counseling session, Michael revealed they "still have problems to resolve" after Michael admitted to flirting on Instagram in last week's episode.

"The biggest issue for me is that Angela doesn't trust me," he said. "She accuses me of flirting with women, yet she still talks to Billy."

He continued, "We've been married for two years now, and I've been here in Nigeria and she's over there in the States. Due to the distance, there have been a couple of trust issues."

TLC

Angela argued their problems stem from him using social media to talk with other women.

"He would tell me he loves me and then he had an Instagram — and I'll prove it — and we had problems in marriage because he is over here talking to women," she explained. "He does devious stuff. I mean he has let me down."

Angela then told Michael that he was "really cruel" for the way he treats her.

When the marriage counselor asked if there is anything that they have kept from their spouses, he responded, "nothing really," insisting he did not cheat on his wife.

Angela. TLC

However, Angela revealed that she wanted to tell the truth in an effort to move forward in their relationship.

"I do have something to tell you," she began. "Since we're going to start the slate clean, so I had put a duet — you ever heard of TikTok? — I duetted this guy. They call him, 'The Original Thief of Hearts.' His name is Billy."

"It started out to get attention from you and didn't work, it backfired," she continued. "You ignoring me. You know, at that time, I developed a crush on Billy. A TikTok crush. It wasn't nothing big. I don't have no more crush on him. No."

In a confessional, Angela explained her decision to tell Michael about her social media crush, saying, "I decided to tell Michael about me having my TikTok crush on Billy because we're both going to continue to move forward, we both need to come clean. I just want to let him know, I'm truthful. See it's not hard telling the truth. It might be uncomfortable but it's not hard."

She reiterated in a confessional that her relationship with Billy is platonic.

"Billie is just a crushable man. Just look at him. He's not only good looking. He's charismatic, but it's a crush," she shared. "It's not an affair. And this relationship would have never worked because I love my husband, like you don't just stop loving somebody."

TLC

However, Michael became more upset when he learned that his wife planned to visit her crush in Canada.

"Over the period of the crush, he's become my friend and he's got kidney disease," she said. "What he's going through, I wanted to help him so I told Billy that I will come over and see him."

But Michael told Angela that she was "not going anywhere," then slammed her plan even more later in a confessional.

"It's f---ing absurd. I didn't expect all of this. For her to have a crush on Billy, it's all so uncalled-for, I mean, it's not proper," he said. "And now if Angela goes to Canada, it's gonna be bad because I'm afraid of losing her to another man."

He continued, "But, as mad as I am to Angela, I can't call it quits because I love her so much. But at the time, if I put my foot down, like with the old Instagram, it doesn't work. So, I wanna try a new strategy to get through to Angela about Billy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.