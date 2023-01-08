'90 Day' : Angela '100%' Can Never Trust Michael Again After He Invited Another American Women to Nigeria

Angela confirmed she's still married to Michael — though "happily" doesn't describe their current state

By
Published on January 8, 2023 10:00 PM
90 Day's Angela Sobs at Undeniable Proof Michael Cheated: 'He Broke My Heart, I Didn't Deserve This'
Photo: TLC

Angela Deem knows that things will never be the same with her husband Michael Ilesanmi.

The Georgia native was tearful through most of Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all — from grieving Michael's cheating to learning he's back on Instagram — but one admission left the future of their love uncertain.

When asked if she'd ever be able to "trust Michael 100 percent again" after the apparent lies, Angela responded with a definitive "No."

She broke into sobs discussing the status of Michael's visa, which could be approved any day. "I pray on it," she said before a flood of tears rendered her unable to speak.

90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
TLC

Despite her lack of trust, Angela confirmed she was still married to Michael, and his visa was still a possibility — "until they see this," she added of their filmed confrontation.

A few episodes ago, viewers got to hear the controversial voice note Michael sent to another woman. The tell-all revealed that the woman was also American and that Michael had sent the memo while he was in bed with Angela. It turns out, Michael actually asked the American woman to visit him in Nigeria on Valentine's Day.

"But she didn't come," Michael chimed in. "I didn't send her any money."

This was the first time Michael stopped denying he did invite the woman — leaving Angela in shock. "I wouldn't be surprised if he's got somebody pregnant over there," she said. "Is that gonna be next?"

90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
TLC

Michael didn't deny his interactions with the woman, though he claimed he still loved Angela. "All this, I know I admitted my wrong," Michael said. "I caused it all. But ... I love my wife and nobody can come in between us."

Angela made herself clear: "Michael does a lot of things, but I never thought he would cheat on me. I swear to God."

She added, "Whether you had sex or not, you told another woman you love them."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

