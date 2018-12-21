90 Day Fiancé: Fernanda Cries While Reading Emotional Apology Letter to Jonathan

Fernanda is swallowing her pride on this week’s 90 Day Fiancé.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, the 19-year-old sits down with her 32-year-old fiancé Jonathan to apologize after the two got into a nasty fight.

“I don’t want to get too emotional and say [the] wrong things, so I wrote him a letter because I want him to know exactly how I feel,” she reveals.

Jonathan, meanwhile, braces himself for bad news.

“Fernanda wrote me a letter. I’m thinking to myself, that’s not like Fernanda,” he says. “And I’m just preparing for the worst.”

But when she starts reading, he quickly realizes he was wrong.

“All the night, I was thinking about us and the reasons why we fight like that,” she begins. “I know every relationship has problems. I know all this is very hard for you, too, and I don’t want to give you the worst of me.”

“I want to say I’m sorry for my actions,” she continues, crying as Jonathan leans in to plant a comforting kiss on her cheek. “I know that way [of] showing you my feelings was wrong, but I just want you to see it from my perspective. I want to feel like I have you and I’m not alone in this. I love you, and I’m here because of you.”

Later, Fernanda says she has no problem being the one to wave the white flag in their relationship.

“Sometimes I need to be the first person to say sorry,” she says. “I think that sometimes, apologizing doesn’t mean that you lost the fight. Because he wins, I win.”

The couple met at a club in Mexico. Just three months later, the North Carolina native shocked his loved ones by proposing. While she often jokes about Jonathan stealing her youth, he is also worried about their age gap.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.