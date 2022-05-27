90 Day Fiancé's Ari and Bini Endure Awkward Family Dinner Filled with 'Disapproving Silence'

"I wonder if we'll ever work out our trust and communication issues," Ari confesses in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé

Ari and Bini are facing some awkward tension from her family in an all new episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Sunday's season 9 episode, the couple has to sit through an uncomfortable dinner with Ari's family, who has no shortage of questions for Bini before the couple makes it down the aisle.

Ari's mom and siblings drill them on "who's paying the bills" as Bini isn't allowed to work in the states and Ari has no job. "It's hard," Ari acknowledges tersely.

"We have our concerns about their sustainability together," Ari's dad says in a confessional, as her mom adds, "She needs to get a job too — first. Because he's not working. It's a little nerve-racking because it's not easy to live without making a living financially."

When asked if he plans on staying in the U.S. for a while, Bini expresses his interest in MMA fighting. "I'm a dreamer, she knows that. Even if I'm not with her, I want to be a UFC fighter, maybe championships. That's — I'm dreaming," he says.

Ari's sister continues interrogating Bini about whether he's only in the country for his MMA dreams or if he's there for Ari.

"I came for Ari, but my family, they tell me, 'Even Ari, if she don't want you, she can sign for you, for green card.' Because it's good for me," he says.

As the family looks at Ari judgmentally, she insists, "I'm the real prize here, better than a green card, if I decide I want to marry you."

In her confessional, Ari explains that Bini was having a "hard time communicating" what he meant, which is something she's dealt with in their relationship.

"This disapproving silence is so horribly strong," she admits. "I think Bini's having a hard time communicating, which is really frustrating because that's what's led to so many of our fights in the past, and now this."

She confesses, "Sometimes, I worry that I love Bini more than he loves me, or that he doesn't love in the same way that I do, and I wonder if we'll ever work out our trust and communication issues."

The couple, who were previously featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, met while they were crossing a street in his native Ethiopia. After finding out she was pregnant, Ari moved there to be with Bini, before returning to the U.S. when their son Avi needed surgery. Following their long-distance relationship, the pair is giving it another shot in New Jersey.