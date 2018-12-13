90 Day Fiancé Stars Eric and Leida Rosenbrook Quit Show Over Online Death Threats

One of the most famous couples on TLC’s reality show 90 Day Fiancé say they won’t be returning next season — allegedly because they’ve received death threats.

An Instagram video posted to a fan page for the show depicts Eric and Leida Rosenbrook talking to the camera. The Indonesia native, 29, sobs while Eric, 41, shakes his head in the background.

“We put our lives in danger. We put our lives on the frontline. This is not fair,” Leida cries. “This is not worth it at all. We are never going to do this again … I swear to God, once the contract is done, we will reveal everything that they didn’t on the show.”

She goes on to discuss death threats from viewers.

“How can people wishing me die?” she asks. “This is not fair. I’m a human, too … I didn’t sign up for this. We didn’t know they’re going to portray us that bad.”

Then, Eric jumps in. “And TLC’s not going to do anything about it, of course,” he says.

According to Radar Online, Leida also announced the news on an Instagram, which she appears to have since deleted.

“No we won’t be on the next season,” she reportedly wrote. “We will deal everything on our own … Death threats are not acceptable under any circumstances. If I made those death threats by myself I wouldn’t let the authorities involved. Whoever says, ‘Boohoo Leida this is on you,’ … I pray you will never experience the same way like I have … My son doesn’t deserve to be killed or kidnapped. I keep it real. I never lie. I value honesty and I hope it will help me at the court later.”

A recent report from InTouch claimed that the couple, who live in Baraboo, Wisconsin, actually called local police and asked them to respond to the threats they’d received. PEOPLE can confirm that an incident report from last month does exist under the Rosenbrook’s name. According to Radar Online, the couple called the authorities on Nov. 15.

“An officer was dispatched because Leida received threatening messages through social media,” Chief of Police Mark Schauf told InTouch. “The officer gave them advice and counseled them on what they could do to ensure their safety.”

Schauf added that the couple didn’t pursue any charges at the time but did “ask for police presence [at their home] because of their profile on 90 Day Fiancé.”

The most recent threats were seemingly spurred by a controversial episode in which Leida told her 19-year-old stepdaughter Tasha that she had to leave the apartment she’d been sharing with her father. Leidi also demanded Eric give up his parental rights to make her his “top priority.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.