'90 Day Fiancé' 's Kobe Struggles to Keep Baby News from Emily's Family on Wedding Day: 'I Can't Do This'

90 Day Fiancé's Kobe is feeling all the emotions on his wedding day to Emily in this week's episode.

In an exclusive sneak peak at Sunday's episode, Kobe shares a little last-minute bonding with his soon-to-be father-in-law, David Bieberly, moments before he and Emily say "I do." The gravity of the moment even brings both men to tears — not least of which because Kobe is keeping a big secret from his bride's family.

"It kinda hit me this morning that Emily is getting married, so it's a big deal, because I had a lot of serious doubts before Kobe came to America," David shares in a private interview. "But he sent me a letter telling me how much he loved Emily and that he wanted my permission to marry her, and I wrote him a letter back saying it's important for him now to step up to the plate and take care of things."

As they ancitipate the ceremony, David gives Kobe a present and references the letters they exchange. As Kobe thanks David profusely for the gift, the pair both well up.

"It's your job now. That's for you, Emily and Koben," David tells Kobe. "You take charge, you gotta head them in the right direction."

TLC

Kobe expresses his appreciation for the gift, and the in-laws's tears mix with laughter as they embrace.

"Alright man," David tells Kobe, "I love you like a son, so it's going to be a good day."

He says in a later interview: "I gave Kobe something personal that I wanted him to have that would remind him of what my letter said to him. It's a really beautiful thing,"

David tells Kobe that the gift is meant to be kept between the two of them.

TLC

While David appears relieved after the embrace, Kobe continues to shed a few tears, prompting his incoming father-in-law to comfort him.

"It's not easy, you know?" Kobe tells David.

In a confessional, Kobe reveals what's partly prompting his tears: "I do respect [Emily's] father so much and it really hurts, not telling him about the pregnancy."

He admits, "I feel like he trusts me so much. It's going to be like I failed him, and I am afraid that I might ruin everything. But I just can't take this anymore."

On the wedding day, in the room with David, Kobe breaks: "I can't do this."

In an episode last month, Kobe and Emily found out that they are expecting a second child — an especially problematic development since Emily's parents had agreed to let the couple and their son Koben stay at their house under the condition the fiancés not have another child before they found and moved to a new home.

During a conversation about how to break the news to her parents, Emily admitted, "It's not the right timing. We're still figuring out our relationship, our parenting skills together, we're at my parents' house and it's the one thing they told us not to do, was have another kid in their house."

TLC

Kobe, who recently moved to America from Cameroon on a K-1 Visa, worried about his reputation, too. "I'm just so afraid," he said. "Her family is just going to see some Cameroonian guy who is just interested in having kids without even securing a bright future for the children and stuff like that."

Despite his in-laws' opinion, Emily hoped Kobe would have a little more enthusiasm about being a father again. After he said it's "heavy" to process the news of a second child, she shared her feelings in a confessional.

"I thought he would be a little bit more excited because he wants kids," Emily said in that episode. "And I get it, clearly not a good time, but I can tell by his tone of voice that he wasn't happy about it. Honestly, that kind of hurts my feelings because it takes two to tango and obviously I didn't make a baby by myself."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.