90 Day Fiancé: Emily Triggers Kobe's 'Trust Issues' by Buying Her Own Engagement Ring

90 Day Fiancé's Kobe isn't happy when he learns that wife-to-be Emily bought her own engagement ring — before he even proposed.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, When Kobe offers her the ring he chose with great care, Emily begins to regret the purchase.

"Seeing this side of Kobe, and realizing he went through all the trouble to go out and find the ring, set up this nice day and give it to me, I'm feeling really, really guilty now that I bought my own ring," Emily says in a confessional.

While the couple visits with family, the ring in her purse is "weighing on her conscience," so she tells Kobe: "I mean, I guess I should confess something," then hands him a ring box.

Emily and Kobe, 90 Day Fiancee Credit: TLC (2)

"I don't understand," her fiancé replies.

"So, I bought my own ring in case you didn't buy me a ring," Emily explains.

Kobe responds with confusion: "What was the reason of you getting your other ring?"

"Because I liked it," says Emily.

The family jumps in with additional questions, including whether she'll return the ring she bought now that Kobe offered her a different one. Emily clarifies that she can — and will — return her purchase to the jeweler now that Kobe gave her an engagement ring. But her new fiancé still isn't clear on Emily's thought process.

"You're giving me and impression like you felt like I couldn't do it. Or, I couldn't afford you an engagement ring, or what?" he says. He hands off Emily's ring box and admits he "doesn't want to look at" her choice.

In a confessional, Kobe shares, "I worked so hard for us to have a quality time together. But, she coming out with another ring, it's like, kind of like, raising eyebrows on trust issues."

"You don't trust my word, you don't take my word. You try to underlook me," he adds. "After a beautiful moment we've had, I feel so insulted. Like, seriously. It's really hurtful."

Emily met Kobe while she was working in China. In this season the TLC series, Kobe moves to Kansas from Cameroon to pursue their relationship. When Kobe gets to America, Emily has already welcomed their child, Koban.

