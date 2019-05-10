90 Day Fiancé: Elizabeth Potthast's Dad Tells Her Getting Pregnant Was 'Irresponsible'

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are expanding their family — but not everyone is on board with the pregnancy.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Potthast breaks the news of her pregnancy to her father, who is immediately concerned about how the couple plans to financially support a newborn.

“I was really shocked with Elizabeth told me she was pregnant,” he says in the clip. “You could have knocked me over with a feather. Just because he came over here, got married, and then knocked up my daughter without any plan in place to support her.”

“I just think that’s irresponsible,” he adds.

Her father questions if they will be able to take care of a child, considering they have been unable to follow through with their promise of maintaining the house he is letting the couple live in for free.

“You guys came to me and said, ‘Hey, we need help, we don’t like being in an apartment, we have two big dogs. You have this house right down the street with a fenced-in yard, can we move in? And oh by the way, we can’t afford to pay rent. Do you mind if we live there for free?’ ” he recalls. “I said, ‘Absolutely, but here’s my condition: take care of the property as if it were your own.’ “

TLC

Potthast’s dad says he was disappointed to find the yard unkept during a recent visit.

“You can’t buy a $150 lawnmower and keep the grass cut in a house that you’re living in for free?” he challenges.

“Versus groceries for the week?” replies Potthast. “No.”

But her dad has had enough. “I feel like they’re completely taking me for granted,” he says. “That’s really disappointing.”

Potthast and Castravet welcomed daughter Eleanor Louise Castravet in January.

“We welcomed her on Jan. 23 at 6:13 a.m., weighing in at 6 lbs., 11 oz.,” the new parents said in a statement. “This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three.”

The spouses tied the knot in 2017, announcing this past October on social media that they would be expanding their family with a baby girl.

“We’re so happy we can finally share with you that we are expecting!” Potthast said in the couple’s Instagram video, with Castravet chiming in with a resounding, “Wooo!” as his wife showed off her bump.

“And on top of that, it’s a baby girl,” Castravet added, thanking fans for their support.