90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Andrei Castravet couldn't hold back his feelings after he faced another setback in his pursuit of permanent U.S. residence.

On Sunday's episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, his wife Elizabeth Potthast struggled during his immigration interview.

"We went for an interview at the USCA office and got grilled," Andrei, 35, explained. "We were hoping to get my permanent Green Card approved. But, it didn't happen."

"I guess we need more proof but I don't know much more proof you need," Elizabeth added.

In the car, Andrei angrily accused his wife of not knowing when they met and told her that he understands why the immigration official would "think twice" about granting him a permanent Green Card.

Elizabeth explained her mistake in a confessional, saying, "One question that kinda made things kinda take a turn for the worse, it was 'When did you and your husband meet?' and I think that's a very relative question. Like, meet on the phone or face-to-face? So my answer was different and they were like, 'That's not the right answer.' I was like, 'This is my husband. I know when we met. I was there.'"

Andrei continued to grill his wife over her answer, telling her, "I said to just f—ing answer the questions. Why [were] you stumbling?"

She responded, "Do not hound me right now," adding that she did her "best" answering the immigration officer.

Andrei continued to push his wife and accused her of giggling during the immigration interview, which she denied. She said, "I nervously answered. You're not gonna sit there and blame me."

Elizabeth added that going through the immigration process again has been difficult for her.

"You want to make sure you say something right. I mean, they know all the answers. They're just waiting for you to mess up."

The couple continued to argue over the interview with immigration and what would happen if Andrei doesn't get his permanent Green Card.

"If something happens, this is no joke, we have to get out," Andrei told his wife.

However, Elizabeth was concerned for their daughter Ellie's future, saying, "I'm just thinking about Ellie. I want her to grow up here."

Her husband responded, "We have plenty of opportunities everywhere. Believe me."

In a confessional, Elizabeth detailed her feelings about the situation "If my husband was deported, 100 f—ing percent I would be there with him, so would Ellie. At the same time, raising Ellie in Moldova, like, that's a completely different life. I just never thought it would be something we would have to do. But, at this point, it really is a possibility," she said.

She also shared her concerns about not being close to family; however, her husband told her not to say anything to them about the immigration issues and claimed that her family would be "happy" to see them leave the country.

He explained the reasons he believed that her family is behind their immigration issues.

"I believe it was somebody from Libby's family who could have reported me to USCIS because they hate me," he said.

"I don't know who would have said anything, who would have tried to do that to sabotage us. That doesn't make any sense to me," she responded.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.