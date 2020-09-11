"This is where the f--- all the money has gone that my dad has given them," Elizabeth's sister Jenn says of the ceremony

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are tying the knot for the second time!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of the hit TLC series, Elizabeth and Andrei travel to his home country of Moldova to say "I do" again in an elaborate ceremony. The bash, however, caught Elizabeth's family off guard.

"Entertainment at Moldovan weddings are always a big thing. We have nice music, high quality dancers and singers. It's going to be nice," Andrei explains.

"We're ready to party!" Elizabeth shares.

The wedding proves to be quite lavish, as the venue is adorned with flowers and the guests are entertained by hired performers.

The clip then shows the couple making their grand entrance at the reception. They are met with applause and cheers before taking their seats.

"That was freaking amazing. That was great," Elizabeth's sister Jenn says at her table.

While Jenn is taken aback by the beauty of it all, she explains in a confessional interview that it is not at all what she expected.

"Andrei and Libby's wedding is so over-the-top. The way that they were describing this reception was that it was going to be low-key and everything. And then we walk in and it's like oh, this is where the f--- all the money has gone that my dad has given them," Jenn says.

The couple decided to host a second wedding in Moldova so that Andrei's family could attend as Elizabeth is from Tampa, Florida. Elizabeth and Andrei first wed in Florida in October 2017.

Prior to the Moldova wedding, tensions arose as Elizabeth's family found out that Andrei expected the bride's father to pay for the nuptials — which explains Jenn's stunned reaction. The family had also recently uncovered a secret about Andrei's past that almost had Elizabeth wanting to call the second wedding off.

Elizabeth and Andrei's big day playing out on screen comes after the couple welcomed daughter Eleanor Louise in January of last year.

The couple confirmed their daughter's birth to E! News.

“We welcomed her on Jan. 23 at 6:13 a.m., weighing in at 6 lbs., 11 oz.,” the new parents said in a statement to the outlet. “This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three.”