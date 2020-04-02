90 Day Fiancé's Ed Troubled by Rose's Living Conditions in the Philippines: 'This Is Really Bad'

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star “Big Ed” is finally getting a glimpse of what Rose’s life in the Philippines entails — and he’s far from impressed.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of the TLC reality show, Ed, who is from San Diego, California, arrives with Rose, 23, in her native Philippines to meet her family.

“It’s awkward meeting Rose’s sister Maria, because we have this secret,” Ed, 54, says in a confessional. “She asked me for money and asked me not to tell Rose. I still don’t know if Rose is involved or not.”

After Ed introduces himself, Maria indicates in a confessional that she’s not thrilled with her sister’s romantic partner.

“Now that I saw Ed in person, he is much smaller than me,” she says. “And he is a little bit fat.”

Maria leads them into her small store, where the entire family is waiting to welcome Rose home and meet Ed.

But Ed is stunned at the conditions of the family’s home, which is located in the back of the store and is completely open to the outside.

“Well, where are the windows?” asks Ed.

“Big, big windows,” Rose nonchalantly jokes, gesturing at the scaffolding.

“That’s not a window,” Ed says. “No flying bats or cockroaches?”

“I don’t know,” Rose replies with a laugh.

In a confessional, Ed expresses some of his concerns.

“It’s all open up above, and they don’t really have a front door, it’s just kind of a curtain of paper CD covers,” he says. “It’s all concrete with sheets hanging, covering, I guess to make it more homey.”

“I expected it to be pretty bad, but this is really bad,” he admits.

Ed and Rose are one of eight couples featured on season 4 of the hit show, which follows international couples who have an existing relationship online and travel to the other’s foreign country to meet for the first time.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.