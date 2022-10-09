Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods' engagement party was going well. But things took a turn for the worst when Ed, 57, began wondering if Liz, 29, had a previous relationship with one of her female friends.

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, tensions explode after Liz has a fight with one of her former co-workers. The moment, which wasn't captured by TLC's cameras, apparently included a spat between Liz and the woman, resulting in the woman grabbing her arm.

In Ed's eyes, there was something romantic or sexual in the nature of the argument. "I see a friend of Liz grab her by the arm," Ed said in a confessional. "I know her. She's a lesbian, and this looks like an emotional fight — the way that people who have been intimate look at each other. I'm shocked."

Ed brought up the situation while huddled with friends. "I think there's something there that we need to talk about," he said.

When they have some one-on-one time, Ed asked Liz point blank: "Were you in a relationship with her?"

"Seriously? Go f--- yourself," Liz said before leaving the building.

After Ed accused Liz of not being straight — and insisting he'll get to the bottom of it — Liz drunkenly ran into the streets alone. As she jogged, her microphone catches her saying Ed is the "most pathetic piece of s--- I've ever known."

"My family is in town," she told the cameras. Referencing a conversation with her grandparents, she considered the vow "in sickness and in health."

"They say are you really going to take care of him? He's older than you," she said, before breaking down in tears. "I would 100 percent take care of him, but if I were to be fragile tomorrow, I don't think he would take care of me in the way I would take care of him, and that's what f------ sucks."

Back at the restaurant, Ed expressed how worried he was that Liz was running around the city drunk and alone after their argument. He tried to call her, eventually connecting via one of the 90 Day crew member's cell phones.

But Ed's worried tone changed upon speaking to Liz. "Liz, you ruined the entire evening," he said as she answered. "For your mom, for your grandma. You are out of control. You are drunk."

Liz responded, "You're so jealous over someone who was attracted to me."

Ed reiterated that he believes there was "something going on" between her and the co-worker. The situation is dire enough that Ed attempted to call off the engagement.

"Until I know everything I need to know about you, I can't marry you," he said. "Leave the ring, pack your stuff and move out. You're not ready to get married."

Ed then gave an ultimatum: "I want to marry you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you. But until I know everything about you Liz…we can't. That would be foolish."

"And you're hiding something," Ed said again.

Liz set the phone down on a fence and walked away.

Ed was previously featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with his former girlfriend Rose. He was 54 at the time. Rose, a 23-year-old mom from the Philippines, revealed she was dating a woman after breaking up with Ed.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.