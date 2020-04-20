90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown Reacts to Rumor That Girlfriend Rose Vega Is Engaged to a Woman

Image zoom

As one of one of eight couples featured on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Ed Brown and Rose Vega have faced their share of unique challenges.

Though he’s not able to reveal the current status of their relationship while the show airs, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ed, 54, said he is doing well.

“I’m happy, that’s all I can tell you,” he said. “I’m very, very happy.”

He also reacted to a rumor circulating online that Rose is now engaged to another woman, noting that fans should take everything with a grain of salt.

“You know, half the stuff I read online — not like half the stuff, more like 90 percent of the stuff I read online — is not true,” he said. “It’s people grabbing information, and bits and bits of information, and they’re just creating fake news. They don’t know what’s going on. I know what’s going on in my heart.”

Ed, who is from San Diego, California, and goes by “Big Ed” despite being under five feet tall, met Rose, who is from the Philippines and is 31 years his junior, through social media. This season, he traveled to meet her for the first time in her native country. But the challenges that come with their age gap, the disapproval of his only daughter and unanswered questions about Rose’s past have threatened to cut their romance short.

Speaking to ET, Ed reflected on some memorable moments that have aired so far, including him asking Rose to take an STD test. He admitted he does regret the way he asked, and said even his own daughter told him he went about it the wrong way.

He also addressed the scene of him asking Rose to shave her legs after they slept together for the first time.

“I didn’t mean to react the way I did but I was just like, ‘Oh my god,'” he said, adding that Rose asked him if she could shave his beard.

“We both ended up shaving ourselves and it worked out,” he said. “But I got a lot of heat for that, but that’s what that was.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.