90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Most Iconic Moments

While he packed for his big trip, Ed had a friend over who tried to raise a few issues before the star went abroad. During the candid discussion, fans learned that Ed lied about his height (the star is 4-ft., 11-in., but told Rose he is 5-ft., 2-in.) and that he doesn't want any more children.

"I want to get a vasectomy but I don't want to tell her," he said during a confessional.

Ed has a 29-year-old daughter named Tiffany and is also willing to parent Rose's son Prince, who is 4 years old.

"I'm 54 and other than Prince, I'm not ready to have more kids," he said.

"I don't know how to tell her, I don't want to break her heart," Ed continued, before his friend cut in to emphasize that he needed to be honest.

Fans who are all caught up with the show know that Ed should've taken his friend's advice.