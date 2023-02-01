'90 Day' 's Ed Brown Dances with 'Baby' Liz Woods After Explosive Tell-All Breakup

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are back on!

Ed confirmed he's dating Liz again in an Instagram Reel showing the on-again,-off-again couple dancing together. "Living our best life ❤️," Ed wrote, tagging Liz.

In an Instagram Story post, Ed also called Liz "My Baby"

The couple broke off their engagement while cameras were rolling at the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all. This marked their 11th breakup.

The dancing video wasn't Ed's only confirmation that he's back on with Liz. Earlier this week, Ed shared a photo of himself and Liz seemingly on vacation together.

"Enjoying some R&R..:)" he captioned the selfie.

Another video showed Ed joking about taking Liz to dinner, though she teased that she'd rather take his credit card and go alone. "Our relationship is a marathon..!" Ed wrote. "Lol she said, 'Just give me your card and I'll go alone' 😂 …. ❤️"

But comments on all three posts were less than supportive, with most remarks questioning why Liz has gone back to Ed for the 12th time.

The reunited exes may come as a shock to some viewers. As the reunion special was filmed, Liz learned that Ed had been in contact with his ex-fiancé Rosemarie Vega, who appeared with Ed on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Liz also claimed to have found Ed on an Asian dating website during their relationship.

When Liz confronted Ed about his potential cheating, he asked for her engagement ring back. The couple left the weekend separated, with Liz swearing off dating Ed ever again.

"Now, I know this relationship is not gonna work," Liz said after the weekend. "Ed and I are done, for good this time. I swear. This is the last breakup. I'm gonna go back home, and I'm gonna live a good life."

She added: "I'm gonna be happy. I'm gonna put Liz first, and I'm looking forward to it."

Liz has not yet shared any insight into her rekindled relationship with Ed online.

While Ed and Liz are now off-screen, 90 Day lovers can tune into an all-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.