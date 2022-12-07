'90 Day Fiancé' 's David Toborowsky Plans to Become a Monk with Support of Wife Annie

90 Day Fiancé's David Toborowsky is diving deep into Thai culture.

While on a trip to visit his wife, Annie Suwan Toborowsky's family in Thailand, he decides to become a monk — a rite of passage for every Thai man. The entire process will be featured in the upcoming season of David & Annie: After the 90 Days — though David, 54, told PEOPLE we'll have to wait and see if he actually completes the strenuous religious training.

"I've always felt that I've had a connection to Asia," he said. "And if you remember from last season, when we went to the fortune teller and she said that you're the great-grandson of the Naga Ping, which is a mystical creature of the Mekong River. I've always felt it."

When expanding on the experience, David noted, "I think that most people don't realize what Buddhist monks — what they really sacrifice."

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, David tells his American family of his plan, and what the transition to monkhood actually entails. It's important to note: David isn't planning to become a monk forever. He'll pay tribute to Thai culture by going through the process — though he's not planning to commit himself permanently to the religious vocation.

The first thing on everyone's mind is David's recent hair transplant — as he'll have to shave his head and his eyebrows as a step of the intense training. "It will grow out, God willing," he says.

David's daughter tells cameras her honest opinion on the decision. "My dad can be a little vain, so the fact that he's ready to shave his head and eyebrows is a little shocking."

To David, she added, "He just woke up one day and decided to be a monk?" Annie, 30, answered: "Exactly! That's what I thought!"

In a confessional, Annie explains to David the full scope of becoming a monk. "No sex. No drink. Eat only two times a day. Not allowed to wear the shoes. No perfume. No underwear. Sleep at the temple. And, you know, be a monk [sic] you can't jack off," she told him.

To PEOPLE, Annie detailed her honest thoughts on David's decision to enter the religious practice. "Let me put it in this way, it's very, very interesting," she said, noting that she had to explain David's sudden decision to nearly everyone around them.

"But as a wife, whatever you want to do, whatever you want to be, I'm going to support you as much as I can," she added.

Later in the clip, David invites his daughter and granddaughter to join them on his trip to Thailand — where they'll be able to see Annie's home and meet her family. The upcoming season may feature an official joining of David and Annie's family as they plot to finally bring two of Annie's teen family members to America.

David and Annie: After the 90 Days premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.