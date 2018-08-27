90 Day Fiancé Star David Toborowsky Shares Photo of Son 7 Months After He Was Shot in the Face

The son of 90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky is recovering well nearly seven months after he suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Last week, Toborowsky celebrated his birthday in Radcliff, Kentucky, with his father and son, Jacob, and snapped a photo from their lunch together.

“Having Birthday Lunch with Jacob and my Dad. Awesome afternoon. @jacobtoborowsky @chanoknat_suwan #90dayfiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #davidandannie #tlc,” he captioned the photo, which featured Jacob flanked by his father and grandfather.

The photo, first reported by In Touch, was posted months after Jacob was shot in the face in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jacob, who appeared in two episodes of his father’s TLC reality show, was rushed to the hospital in January.

“My 18-year-old son Jacob was injured this past Sunday in Louisville, KY,” Toborowsky confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. “He is recovering at home.”

Jacob’s 16-year-old friend allegedly shot him while playing with a gun, according to local TV station WDRB.

Toborowsky’s daughter Ashley, who also appeared on the show, told the station, “[The friend] pulled the gun out and was waving it around and told him and assured him that the safety was on and that there were no bullets in that gun.”

She continued, “He has got a long road to recovery, a really long road. They probably will have to perform surgery on his face to get the bullet fragments out, but right now there’s so much swelling.”

Throughout his son’s recovery, Toborowsky — whom audiences recognize from season 5, which followed his romance with Annie, a woman he met in Thailand — has been sharing photos of Jacob’s progress.

“My 18 yr old Son Jacob slowly recovering. Looking so much better. Thank you everyone from around the world who prayed and sent prayers. May God continue his healing. Amen #prayers #prayersforjacob #90dayfiance #happilyeverafter #louisvilleky #harrypotter,” he captioned a photo of his son wearing glasses at the end of April.

In June, he shared another update on Jacob.

“He is doing much better,” wrote David. “Again, thank you all so much for your prayers.”