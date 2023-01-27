'90 Day' 's David and Annie Encourage Skeptical Jordan to Move to America: 'Don't Want to Leave You Behind'

Annie wants to bring her 15-year-old little brother to America — but Jordan isn't sold on the idea of life outside Thailand

By
Published on January 27, 2023 10:00 AM

Jordan isn't jumping at the opportunity to move to America.

Annie Suwan Toborowsky and her American husband, David Toborowsky, are ready to bring her younger brother to the States, but the 15-year-old is hesitant to move across the world.

In an exclusive sneak peek at for Monday night's episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, a tense conversation ensues over Jordan's life-changing decision.

"In Thai culture, it's not really common to share your feelings, especially with the guy stuff," Annie explains in an interview. "So, I think that might make him feel uncomfortable because, you know, he is a man and [I am] the girl."

Annie & David, 90 day
TLC

It seems Annie is right. Jordan is hesitant to speak of how he's really feeling — and lashes out when Annie tries to get him to talk about his emotions. When Annie encourages Jordan to share his feelings, he responds, "You're not a man. You can't understand."

Jordan confirms Annie's suspicion that he's "confused" about whether to relocate to the U.S. or stay home in Thailand, asking Annie: "How can I not be confused with everything you've put in my head?"

Jordan later admits in an interview: "I think if Annie listened to me more, I think she'd probably realize what she thinks is helping me is actually just putting pressure on me."

Annie and Jordan, 90 day
TLC

As Annie translates the conversation for David, he chimes in. "We don't want to force him. It's out of love for him," David says. "If he just trusts us for a little bit — because this opportunity, 99.9 percent of people will never get."

Tears form in Annie's eyes as she pictures a future without Jordan in America. "I understand you're just 15. You have to make a decision, which is a big deal," she says. "But we love you so much I don't want to leave you behind."

This is far from the first conversation Annie, David and Jordan have had about his move to America. They actually tried to begin the visa process years ago — but it hit a sour note during a February 2022 episode that showed Jordan and Annie's cousin Amber being denied U.S. visas.

David and Annie: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

